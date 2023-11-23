The IDF's 401st Brigade fought in the 'Grad Valley,' on the outskirts of Jabalya, and uncovered underground infrastructure and weapons under children's sleeping beds, according to an IDF press release on Thursday.

The "Grad Valley" is an area from which a wide range of anti-aircraft fire was fired at Israeli territory during the fighting, four significant tunnel shafts were located at great depth.

These shafts are connected to the electricity grid and were used by Hamas and were linked to buildings used by senior Hamas officials.

In another building linked to another senior member of Hamas, many weapons were found in the bedrooms and under the beds of his children.

The IDF 401st Brigade inspect tunnels found in Gaza, November 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Documentation

Operative plan documents and many weapons were located and handed over to the IDF's Intelligence and Documentation Unit in the Intelligence Division, all the materials were transferred for intelligence collection.

"This is a successful day for the 401st Brigade, finding long-range rockets, launch shafts, and four Hamas operational shafts. We reached the "deep heart" of the Hamas formation, and we found the operational base of one of the biggest terrorists, which includes ammunition, weapons, and everything under his children's beds and in the wardrobes," Col. Benny Aharon of the 401st.

"The space from which rockets were fired for years deep into the State of Israel has been uncovered."