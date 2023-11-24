Israel-Hamas War: IDF warns Gazans not to return north during ceasefire

As reports emerged on Friday morning of Gazans who fled south returning to their homes in the north of the Strip as Israel's ceasefire with Hamas came into effect, the IDF reiterated its warning that the situation is still dangerous, and residents should remain in the south of Gaza. IDF Arabic language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee spoke on X (formerly Twitter) stating, "The war is not over yet. The humanitarian pause is temporary. The northern Gaza Strip is a dangerous war zone and it is forbidden to move north. For your safety, you must remain in the humanitarian zone in the south."

Ceasefire comes into effect

The IDF completed preparations for the ceasefire which took effect at 7 a.m. Friday morning and destroyed tunnels and tunnel entry points in Shifa Hospital, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

In the day leading up to the ceasefire, the IDF continued its operations in Gaza. Some 13 of the hostages currently held by Hamas are scheduled to be released at 4 p.m. on Friday, in a deal that was brokered with the help of Qatar and the US. Israel is expected to release 150 Palestinian prisoners, the majority of whom are female and child prisoners who are held or have been convicted on terror charges.