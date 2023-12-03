IDF warns Hamas's Shujaiya commanders: 'You Are All Targets'

"This is a final announcement, you are all targets. The IDF will act in the area to dismantle Hamas," Adraee wrote.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned on X (formerly Twitter) the commanders of Hamas's Shujaiya Battalion after the IDF resumed military operations in Gaza, and presented them with two options: surrender, or end up like former battalion commander Wessam Farhat, who was killed yesterday in an Israeli airstrike.

In addition, he noted that the commanders had two options: "surrender and lay down the weapons," or "deal with a fate similar to that of Wessam Farhat."

Hamas senior commander killed 

Farhat, who was head of the Shujaiya Battalion. In 2014, Farhat commanded Hamas terrorists in an attack on an armored personnel carrier in the Shujaiya neighborhood, killing seven soldiers, including Oron Shaul, whose body was taken by Hamas terrorists and has been held by the terrorist organization in Gaza since.

Farhat also helped plan the Hamas massacre on October 7, sending the Nukhba terrorists who targeted Kibbutz Nahal Oz and the Nahal Oz outpost. The Hamas commander was also one of the terrorists who planned a deadly attack against a pre-military school in Atsmona in Gush Katif in 2002 and anti-tank fire which targeted a bus in 2011 and killed an Israeli child.


