The IDF's Artillery Corps entered the Gaza Strip for the first time in Operation Swords of Iron, aiding forces on the ground, the Israeli military announced on Sunday.

The 282nd Artillery Division operated in the Shejaia neighborhood of Gaza City, in cooperation with the 188th Brigade, the IDF said.

In its operations, the Division attacked over 20 terror targets, including warehouses stocked with weaponry, boobytrapped homes and other Hamas military infrastructure.

The IDF published footage of the artillery forces' operations in Gaza.

This is a developing story.