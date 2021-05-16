The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

How much does Hamas’s rocket arsenal cost?

Arsenal of 14,000 rockets believed to be worth millions.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 16, 2021 18:27
Rockets are seen being fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2021. (photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)
Rockets are seen being fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2021.
(photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)
In the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas about which side can outlast the other and who will seem more desperate for a ceasefire first, a key issue is cost.
It is well-known that Iron Dome interceptors cost far more than the Hamas rockets they shoot down.
But Israeli officials have already arrived at the conclusion that the Iron Dome is worth the price and that the more relevant comparison is how much Israel would pay in lives and destruction of property if there was no Iron Dome.
Yet, what is the real cost for Hamas of continuing to fire rockets and does this vary depending on long-range rockets which can hit Tel Aviv and central Israel in comparison to short range rockets whose range is limited to along the Gaza border?
Of the more than 2,000 rockets fired over the last week – out of the 14,000 that Hamas is believed to have - only a few hundred have been the long-range rockets.
Missile experts Uzi Rubin and Tal Inbar said that the difference in cost is not significant enough to restrain Hamas.
This is true despite some of the rocket launchers have multi-barrels and are capable of firing between four and nine rockets at a time.
Rubin, considered one of the fathers of Israeli missile defense, said that even Hamas’ “best” rockets are relatively simply made, inexpensive and not known for their extended range.
Unlike Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has some expensive precision long range rockets, Rubin said that Hamas’ long-range rockets are actually less accurate than its short-range ones.
Reports estimate the main short range Hamas rocket called the Qassams cost anywhere from $300 to $500 to $800 per rocket.
There is much less public information about the cost of Hamas’ longer-range rockets such as: the R-160, M-302D, M302-B, J-80, M-75, Fajr 3, Fajr 5 and a second-generation M-75.
Former Head of the space research center of the Fisher Institute Tal Inbar estimates their cost to be in the low thousands of dollars per rocket – or two to three times more than the shorter-range rockets.
This is still nowhere near Iron Domes’ interceptors’ cost - estimated between $50,000 and $100,000 per interceptor.
Interestingly, Inbar said that a significant part of the cost was less the cheap materials and manufacturing, the costs of smuggling certain items from the Sinai, Sudan and other places for rockets which cannot be made locally.
He added that Hamas does not have cyber capabilities to steal funds electronically like North Korea or other sources of income like Hezbollah.
However, both Inbar and Rubin said that Iran delivers or pays for nearly all the rockets, meaning that it doesn’t really cost Hamas anything to replenish its arsenal.
Inbar noted a statement by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in December 2020 when he said, “Most of the weapons, missiles, facilities that Palestinian resistance groups have in Gaza are supplied by the IRGC Quds Force. The Islamic Republic used its diplomatic relationship with Sudan to establish a weapon factory for Gaza in Sudan.”
He also cited an interview by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh last May when he stated, “I am particularly specifying the Islamic Republic of Iran which has not faltered in supporting and funding the resistance financially, militarily, and technically. This is an example of the Republic’s strategy that was established by Imam Khomeini.”
Even if cost cannot slow them down, given that Hamas has already used up a few hundred long -range rockets to fire in the direction of Tel Aviv and central Israel, might they soon run out of the capability to hit Israel in these crucial spots?
Both Rubin and Inbar were dismissive, saying that even IDF intelligence at best has imperfect estimates.
Rubin noted that the IDF had not known Hamas had a rocket which could reach the Eilat area until it was used.
They said they were confident Hamas had plenty more long-range rockets to fire on Tel Aviv and central Israel, with the proof being that at the tail end of every recent Gaza war, they were able to fire some rockets anywhere they wanted.   
Accordingly, they suggested that Hamas might be able to keep up some amount of regular rocket fire on Tel Aviv and central Israel for a period of weeks. 


Tags Hamas rockets rocket attack on israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by