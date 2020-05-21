Israel learned from Hezbollah's defeat at the hands of Turkey

Israel watched the fighting between Hezbollah’s Radwan unit against Turkish forces in Syria’s Idlib province very closely, learning that the elite unit found it difficult to stand up to a conventional army.In early February, Turkey’s military deployed tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and troops to Idlib to stop a Syrian regime offensive to retake the country’s last opposition stronghold back by hundreds of Hezbollah troops as well as Shiite militias backed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) While Hezbollah has lost thousands of fighters since the Lebanese terror group entered the fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad, the Turkish operation in Idlib-which is roughly half the size of neighboring Lebanon- caused losses not seen in years.The losses included countless operatives belonging to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit. Israel’s military was able to identify several Radwan operatives killed during the fighting with Turkey by patches worn by the fighters.The Unit, named after Hezbollah’s military commander Imad Mughniyeh who was killed in Damascus in 2008 in an operation attributed to Israel, was established to carry out covert operations against Israel.While operatives from the unit fighting in Syria for several years, gaining extensive operational experience, most have returned to south Lebanon.Radwan operatives are expected to be at the forefront of any Hezbollah attack against Israel, infiltrating into Israeli communities along the border to kill as many civilians and troops as possible accompanied by a massive barrage of rockets, mortars, anti-tank missiles, and more.Though Hezbollah has redeployed troops back to the border between Lebanon and Israel, the IDF does not believe that a pre-emptive strike against Radwan forces would be the right move at the moment.Israel has been working to strengthen its northern border for several years, but due to financial restraints has only completed 14 kilometers of a concrete barrier along the Lebanese border. The remainder of the border with Lebanon is a fence that was originally built in the 1980s and while sections of it have been upgraded several times it is said to be in poor condition.The fence provides the military with indications of breaches in the fence which allow troops to quickly get to the scene, but senior officers have admitted that it would not stop infiltrations by Radwan operatives.Due to the threat of infiltrations by Hezbollah, dozens of Israeli communities along the border with Lebanon are expected to be evacuated should a war break out. The IDF, which claims that every third house in southern Lebanon is used for military purposes by the group, will focus on destroying the villages along the border to prevent additional Radwan operatives and weaponry to be used against Israel.Nevertheless, while Israel does not believe that Hezbollah plans to provoke a war with Israel in the near future, the IDF is concerned that any major event which threatens the regime in Tehran, such as a miscalculation by Washington against Iran in the Persian Gulf or in Iraq might lead Hezbollah to attack Israel.