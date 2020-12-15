Israel’s historic missile test: A message to Iran, Hezbollah, allies

The test comes in the wake, a year of ago, of Iran using cruise missiles and drones to attack Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq. That drone swarm attack was how Iran shows off what it is capable of. Reports also indicate Iran sent ballistic missiles to militias in Iraq in 2018 and 2019 and that Iran sends precision guided munitions to Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran also has drones it has used from the T-4 base in Syria against Israel in 2018.

Both David Sling and Iron Dome are built by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the traditional research and development defense behemoth in Israel. Together with ELTA radar from IAI and other systems from Elbit, this defense drill over the last weeks showcased Israel’s world class defense companies and cooperation with allies like the United States. The threat matrix is changing. Today’s enemies, and Iran is the main adversary of Israel in the region, have multiple complex missiles and drones. To confront complex threats a country like Israel needs a complex multi-tiered system. The Iron Dome system has worked for ten years to confront these threats. It is the workhorse of Israel’s air defenders. David Sling, which is supposed to confront higher level threats similar to what America’s Patriot batteries do, uses an impressive interceptor to stop enemy missiles. However David’s Sling faced challenges over the past years.Both David Sling and Iron Dome are built by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the traditional research and development defense behemoth in Israel. Together with ELTA radar from IAI and other systems from Elbit, this defense drill over the last weeks showcased Israel’s world class defense companies and cooperation with allies like the United States.

Israel’s history of warfare was generally conducting land warfare against enemies on the borders, from the tank battles of the 1960s to the Palestinian insurgency of 2000 called the Second Intifada. However, today’s warfare is not about hunting down terrorists in buildings or using tanks, it is also about confronting hi-tech missiles and drones. These new kinds of threats have been on display as Hezbollah stockpiled 150,000 missiles and rockets. The recent war in the Caucasus also showcased how drones can transform war. That is why everyone in the region now wants missiles and missile defense. It is important to understand that the defense systems were used in this manner in the context of the emerging threats and Israel’s new ties with the Gulf and as the US administration is leaving office. Israel rolled out the Momentum plan between late 2019 and early 2020 and the plan calls for a dedicated IDF general to focus on “third circle” threats. “Third circle” is the word Israel uses to describe Iran or countries that are outside the direct circle of engagement from Gaza to the Golan.Israel’s history of warfare was generally conducting land warfare against enemies on the borders, from the tank battles of the 1960s to the Palestinian insurgency of 2000 called the Second Intifada. However, today’s warfare is not about hunting down terrorists in buildings or using tanks, it is also about confronting hi-tech missiles and drones. These new kinds of threats have been on display as Hezbollah stockpiled 150,000 missiles and rockets. The recent war in the Caucasus also showcased how drones can transform war. That is why everyone in the region now wants missiles and missile defense.

The United Arab Emirates is seeking to upgrade its defense systems through a purchase of F-35s from the US and many more drones and missiles. This illustrates that Israel’s missile defense test has major ramifications for new relations in the Gulf. Not only Israel needs missile defense. Saudi Arabia has used the Patriot system supplied by the US over the last years. The US in Iraq also needed to deploy a system called C-RAM to confront rocket threats from Iranian-backed militias.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Arrow and David Sling have a long range, whereas Iron Dome batteries are a kind of point defense that can defend a certain area. By placing Iron Dome batteries at the right places and deploying these systems with radar on land and at sea, such as abroad the Sa'ar 5 and new Add all this together and you can see a rapidly changing region in need of the kind of defense technology Israel has developed with US-backed. The US is a partner on the Arrow and David Sling programs and has supported Iron Dome. Iron Dome, however, is a unique Israeli answer to threats. It is also a phenomenal system. Together with David Sling, Israel is able to achieve almost 100% success against threats. That means that when an enemy sends missiles, or drones, against Israel the multiple tiered system will kick in, with sensors such as radar tracking the threats and putting them all on a map, a single picture is made of the threat and the systems capable of stopping it.Arrow and David Sling have a long range, whereas Iron Dome batteries are a kind of point defense that can defend a certain area. By placing Iron Dome batteries at the right places and deploying these systems with radar on land and at sea, such as abroad the Sa'ar 5 and new Sa'ar 6 ships, Israel creates a massive multi-layered umbrella of defense.

That is important, because the octopus of Iranian threats in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen appears to be growing and Iran is chomping at the bit with the end of the Trump administration to begin a new reign of terror if it feels it is being appeased by the West. Israel represents the most hi-tech array of defense systems ever fielded in world history in this respect. The question as always is how these systems performed in real-world scenarios. That means also using Arrow as part of these drills, rather than conducting them at sea and with the Arrow system’s sensors being used without using the Arrow at the same time. This is a struggle, because real world threats come in over mountainous areas, like the Golan, with drones or missiles trying to hide by being close to the ground. The recent test was a game changer. But the deadly game will continue until these systems face the sum of these threats one day on the battlefield. This drill in the lead-up to Hanukkah showcases what Israel has accomplished over the last decade. Israel missile defense has origins in the 1990s and close cooperation with the US led us here. However it is important to note that the real revolution took place in the last decade through a unique partnership with companies like Rafael and Israel’s decision to correctly anticipate emerging threats and invest in being one step ahead of the enemy. Iran can’t blackmail the region so long as Israel can increasingly build these systems and put them to use.That is important, because the octopus of Iranian threats in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen appears to be growing and Iran is chomping at the bit with the end of the Trump administration to begin a new reign of terror if it feels it is being appeased by the West. Israel represents the most hi-tech array of defense systems ever fielded in world history in this respect. The question as always is how these systems performed in real-world scenarios. That means also using Arrow as part of these drills, rather than conducting them at sea and with the Arrow system’s sensors being used without using the Arrow at the same time.This is a struggle, because real world threats come in over mountainous areas, like the Golan, with drones or missiles trying to hide by being close to the ground. The recent test was a game changer. But the deadly game will continue until these systems face the sum of these threats one day on the battlefield.