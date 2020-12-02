The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's new Sa'ar 6 warship arrives in Haifa from Germany - WATCH

The 'INS Magen' is the newest addition to Israel's Navy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 17:01
The IDF's new Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF's new Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The INS Magen, Israel's first Sa'ar 6 warship and the newest addition to the Navy, arrived in Haifa from Germany Wednesday evening, an event which was marked by a welcoming ceremony.


Built in Kiel, Germany, by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, the INS Magen will be operational in the next year or two. The three others, the INS Oz, the INS Atzma’ut and the INS Nitzahon, with the last expected to arrive by the end of 2021.
Though the Navy is relatively small compared to other IDF corps, it has to protect Israel’s largest strategic depth under or over the surface of some 44,000 km of sea, almost double the size of the country. It also has to guard strategic infrastructure such as the natural gas rigs, protect the commercial shipping lanes which bring in 98 percent of Israel’s imports as well as take part in missions far from the country’s borders.
The new 90 meters long 2,000-ton ships have a maximum speed of 24 knots with a range of 2,500 nautical miles. Though not much longer than the Sa’ar 5, they have been built to better handle rough seas and stay at sea longer.
They are covered in close to 300 static radar arrays that are able to detect incoming aerial threats that can then be shot down by either the two Iron Dome (Naval Dome) missile interceptors for rockets or two Barak-8 batteries to shoot down cruise and ballistic missiles.
In addition to interception missile defense systems the ships will also have 16 anti-ship missiles, one 76mm Oto Melara Super Rapid main gun, two Typhoon 25mm remote weapon stations and two 324mm torpedo launchers for MK54 Lightweight Torpedoes.
Each state-of-the-art ship is also outfitted with cyber and electronic warfare systems and Elta’s EL/M-2248 MF-STAR active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar capable of tracking both air and surface targets.
And for the first time, the new missile ships are able to house female sailors – who will make up 25 percent of the crew – and male sailors. The troops will be assisted by unmanned aerial vehicles and an upgraded pad for Israel’s newest naval helicopters.

This is a developing story.


