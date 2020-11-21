The US and Israel officially left the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in January 2019. It came in the wake of Israel’s difficult relations with UNESCO after the organization appeared to be biased in favor of the Palestinians. However, the decision to leave now puts Israel in an awkward position as the US is expected to return to the group under President-elect Joe Biden as the new administration will seek a more multilateral approach to the Trump administration’s go-it-alone approach. Israel had a difficult relationship with UNESCO in 2017 when the organization recognized the Old City of Hebron as a World Heritage Site. This recognition appeared to ignore and diminish the Jewish history of Hebron and the holy site of the Cave of the Patriarchs. The UN recognition concentrated more on the Ottoman and Mamluk era ahead of the older Jewish sites in the city. This appeared out of line with UNESCO’s mission which is cultural and educational, not political. Israel slammed the organization at the time when UNESCO called Israel an “occupying power.” In retaliation, Israel cut funding to UNESCO. In November 2017, Israel moved to cut ties and indicated it would not be the only country to withdraw, along with the US. The US was supporting Israel and this dovetailed with US President Donald Trump’s overall skepticism about international organizations and US membership in partnerships from the TransPacific Partnership to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The decision to leave came despite UNESCO having a new leader in Audrey Azoulay, who is Jewish and was France’s former culture minister. Azoulay pleaded with Israel not to leave the organization which Israel had been a member of since 1949. In the last two decades, UNESCO had recognized nine sites in Israel, contributing to preserving and documenting the many layers of Israel’s history, including Jewish heritage in the land. UNESCO had been more toxic to Israel during the era of Irina Bokova, who led UNESCO from 2009 to 2017. However Bokova put out statements that sought to reassure Israel that the political statements by pro-Palestinian members of UNESCO would not erase the Jewish history of Jerusalem or other areas. UNESCO suffered from the same problems of other UN bodies in that the organization’s mission is often at the whims of states and many states at the UN are often biased in favor of the Palestinians. However UNESCO leaders and the organization itself worked closely with Israel and the sites inscribed in Israel inside the Green Line. What was controversial were decisions about Battir, a site the Palestinians pushed for, Jerusalem and also Hebron. Battir, which also has Jewish historic significance, was pushed as a way to prevent Israel’s security barrier and ostensibly to preserve unique agricultural qualities of the village. Since its inscription the Palestinians have not invested in it, illustrating that it was pushed more for political reasons. Instead of seeking to work within the organization and trade favors with various states to get what Israel wanted, while using the positive aspects of UNESCO to advertise Israel’s unique sites, such as the White City of Tel Aviv and Masada, Israel decided to leave alongside Trump. The US decision is likely to be reversed when Biden takes office. The US has many reasons to play a role in UNESCO, rather than be one of a handful of states that are not members. This likely will leave Israel one of the few states that is not a member. Here are 193 members of UNESCO today. Oddly Israel will be outside UNESCO, joining Liechtenstein and Kosovo, which are not members. Meanwhile Palestine and the Cook Islands, are members. This is an own-goal by Israel, purposely isolating itself apparently because the government was infatuated with Trump and wanted to please him somehow. Instead of looking after its long-term interests, such as its role in UNESCO since 1949, it took the shortsighted approach of deciding based on one US administration to tie its decision to a US decision that was likely to be reversed. This handed the Palestinians precisely what they wanted. Israel was one of the first members of UNESCO, having joined in September 1949.
Prior to leaving Israel had a dozen sites that it tentatively wanted to be on the World Heritage list. These included the Sea of Galilee and sites around it, early synagogues, the Arbel cliff, Kibbutz Degania, Beit Shean and the White Mosque of Ramle. Now it appears even if Israel seeks to rejoin, those important sites, some linked to Jewish, Christian and Islamic history, as well as Zionism, will not be on the list anytime soon. In light of the Abraham Accords that is bridging gaps across the Middle East and may see many tourists from the Gulf arrive in Israel, the decision appears to make even less sense, since Gulf tourists will want to see UNESCO sites. Biden is familiar with UNESCO. His wife Jill Biden helped launch a teaching initiative aimed at women in 2016. It is unclear if Israel will reconsider its UNESCO withdrawal. If it does it will be in the position of begging to be back in a UN body that it left, having gained nothing by leaving. If it stays out of UNESCO it will be one of the only countries in the world that is not a member, leaving the Palestinians to continue to achieve what they want. Already the Palestinians are using UNESCO to seek return of artifacts and oppose Israel's plans in Jerusalem.