Jewish settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicle, stone homes - Yesh Din

Jewish settler extremists set fire to a vehicle and stoned homes in the West Bank town of Kusra in the Samaria region on Saturday, according to the left-wing group Yesh Din.

It charged that settlers from neighboring communities, "torched a Palestinian vehicle and later entered Kusra and threw stones at residents and homes."

The group added that "Before setting fire to the vehicle, the settlers stole agricultural equipment from the village."

Palestinians responded by throwing stones at the settles and Jewish extremists, according to Yesh Din. "Mutual stone-throwing ensued," it added.

The army arrived at the scene and "fired tear gas at the Palestinians," Yesh Din said.

The IDF did not respond to press queries regarding the incident.

The area around Kusra has often been the site of violence between settlers and Palestinians.

