Smotrich to PM: Release UAE-Israel agreements regarding Temple Mount

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 12:51
The Temple Mount in Jerusalem (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week pointing out that Israeli, American and Emirati officials stated that visits by Muslims to the Temple Mount were part of the agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
However, that matter is not part of the published text.
The cabinet voted unanimously in favor of the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE on Monday, and a vote in the Knesset is set to take place on Thursday, and is expected to pass with little opposition.
"In order to stand for the Israeli-Jewish interest in the holiest site in the world for Jews, I ask to receive all of the agreements between the sides, written or oral, connected to the Temple Mount, its diplomatic and property status, its administration and visitation and prayer arrangements for Jews and those who are not [Jewish]," Smotrich wrote.
The MK added that it is "a basic condition in a democratic country for the public and MKs to know what they are being asked to authorize in their vote...in the plenum."
The August 13 statement announcing peace between Israel and the UAE, posted on United States President Donald Trump's Twitter account, said: "All Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al-Aksa Mosque."
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner said the agreements "will reduce tension in the Muslim world" over the Temple Mount.
Currently, Muslims may pray at the mosque, but Jews may only visit, without praying, and only at limited times.


