PA: Israeli advancement of settler homes undermines Biden

Israel must stop its systematic destruction of the two-state solution, said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas. He called on the international community to intervene.

Rudeineh spoke after the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria met Sunday. It agreed to the deposit of plans for 415 new homes and to the authorization of 377 units.

The left-wing NGO Peace Now said that “by promoting hundreds of settlement units, Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is once again putting his personal political interests over those of the country. Not only will this settlement activity erode the possibility for a conflict-ending resolution with the Palestinians in the long-term, but in the short-term it needlessly sets Israel on a collision course with the incoming Biden administration.”

The advancement of two of the plans, totaling 38% of the homes in question, moved two outposts forward in the path towards legalization. This included deposit of a plan for 96 homes in the Havat Yair outpost, which will become a new neighborhood of the Yakir settlements.

In addition, a plan for 212 homes in the Nofei Nechemia outpost was deposited so that the community could become a new neighborhood of the Rehelim settlement.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called the deposit of plans for the two outposts an "historic achievement" and said that it marked the turning point towards their authorization.

The advancement of plans for these two outposts is independent of the overall outpost battle that the Yesha Council is waging. It has called for the government to declare its intent to legalize the outposts.

Plans for 107 news homes in the Tel Menashe settlement were also deposited. Tel Menashe is the home community of terror victim Esther Horgan, who was killed while jogging in a nearby forest. Her family had called for additional building in her memory. Her husband Benjamin participated in the Council meeting over Zoom and thanked its members.

The Higher Planning Council also gave its approval to plans for 377 settler homes. This included 66 in Oranit, 36 in Karnei Shomron, 152 in Shavei Shomron and 123 in Itamar.

Settler reaction was muted in part because focus has been on the large outpost battle and because the number of settler homes advanced is low compared to past meetings, when the number of units advanced were often in the range of several thousand.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the Israeli advancement of plans for 792 West Bank settler homes, warning that such moves undermined any attempt by US President-elect Joe Biden to push for a renewed peace process after taking office Wednesday.