Fatah publishes caricature of Netanyahu as Hitler, covered in blood

The headline for the photo read: "He killed the Palestinians with the weapon of racism!" The caption: "Adolf Netanyahu."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 5, 2021 22:14
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021 (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
An organization supported by the Palestinian Authority has recently posted photos of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, within them comparing the Israeli leader to the leader of the Nazi Socialist Party Adolf Hitler, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).
The photo, disseminated by Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, depicts Netanyahu in Hitler's infamous beige Nazi uniform, raising the Nazi salute with blood dripping from his hand and instead of a red band with the Nazi swastika, a blue band with the Star of David is wrapped around his arm.
The headline for the photo read: "He killed the Palestinians with the weapon of racism!"
The caption: "Adolf Netanyahu."
According to the report, the PA has on many occasions used these antisemitic tropes in condemning Israeli politics, within this instance comparing its leader to the leader that killed millions of Jews.
Netanyahu has been portrayed as a Nazi officer, he has been called a fascist and a Nazi, and the Israeli people have been compared to Nazi war criminals during the Nuremberg trials.


