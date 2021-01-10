The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PA: Israel responsible for providing vaccine to Palestinians

Palestinian officials have in the past two weeks made contradictory statements as to whether the PA had asked Israel for vaccines.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 10, 2021 19:56
Abdelnaser Soboh, Emergency Health Lead in the World Health Organization's Gaza sub-office, stands next to boxes containing ventilators delivered by the World Health Organization (WHO) and donated by Kuwait, in Gaza City November 29, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Abdelnaser Soboh, Emergency Health Lead in the World Health Organization's Gaza sub-office, stands next to boxes containing ventilators delivered by the World Health Organization (WHO) and donated by Kuwait, in Gaza City November 29, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
The Palestinian Authority said on Sunday that Israel was responsible for providing vaccines against the coronavirus to the Palestinians in the West Bank.
According to the PA, international laws and conventions require Israel to purchase and distribute vaccines to the Palestinian people who are living “under its military occupation.”
In addition, the PA said, it was Israel's duty to give the vaccine to Palestinian security prisoners held in its prisons. 
The PA announcement, made by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, came amid controversy surrounding Israel’s responsibility for vaccinating the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Palestinian officials have in the past two weeks made contradictory statements as to whether the PA had asked Israel for vaccines.
PA Ministry of Health officials said in late December that they did not ask Israel to provide the Palestinians with the vaccine. The officials said they were seeking to obtain the vaccines from various companies, with the help of the World Health Organization.
Last week, however, a senior PA official told The Jerusalem Post that the Palestinians were examining the possibility of asking Israel for vaccines.
But a PLO official said last weekend that the Palestinians did not ask Israel for the vaccine.
The PA's Health Ministry, meanwhile, denied a report by Kan News according to which Israel had secretly sent dozens of doses of vaccine to the Palestinians. The ministry said that Israeli “non-governmental” organizations had offered to send 20 doses of vaccines to the Palestinians as an “experiment.” The offer was turned down, the ministry added, without elaborating.
The PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement that Israel, as an “occupying power,” was obliged to provide vaccines to the Palestinians.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirms the duties of Israel, the occupying power, to provide vaccines against the coronavirus to the Palestinian people, at a time when it provides these vaccines to its own citizens,” the statement read.  
It warned that if Israel ignores its “duties,” this would be regarded as “racial discrimination against the Palestinian people and a denial of their right to healthcare.”
The ministry claimed that Israel was “trying to absolve itself of its duties as an occupying power, and fully blame the Palestinian government.”
Noting that the PA was making an effort to secure vaccines from various sources, the ministry said that this does not “exempt Israel from its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people in providing them with vaccines” in accordance with international laws and conventions.


Tags Gaza Palestinian Authority israel palestinian negotiations Israeli Palestinian Conflict Vaccinations Palestinian Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Vaccine Israel Coronavirus
