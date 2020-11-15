The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinians: Pompeo visit to West Bank settlement is dangerous precedent

If Pompeo goes ahead with his plans, he would be the first US secretary of state and the highest US ranking official to visit a West Bank settlement or the Golan Heights.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 03:47
The Jewish neighborhood of Neveh Ya’acov with the settlement of Psagot in the background (photo credit: ANAV SILVERMAN)
The Jewish neighborhood of Neveh Ya’acov with the settlement of Psagot in the background
(photo credit: ANAV SILVERMAN)
 Palestinians warned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plan to visit Israeli held areas in the West Bank sets a dangerous precedent and accused him of seeking future electoral American votes at their expense.
“Listen very carefully @SecPompeo: There is no second term for Trump, the American people. There is no second coming for you in Palestine, the Palestinian people. There is no second chance for war criminals, @IntlCrimCourt," PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi tweeted.
“Now take your passionate intensity [and] slouch back home!,” she wrote on Friday.
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh condemned Pompeo’s move.
“We deplore US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo’s intent to visit the illegal settlement of Psagot, built on lands belonging to Palestinian owners in El-Bireh city, during his visit to Israel next week. This dangerous precedent legalizes settlements [and is] a blow to [international] legitimacy [and] UN [resolutions].”
Political pundits have speculated that the Pompeo visit is one of the opening salvos for a potential White House run in 2024.
The US Embassy in Israel and State Department officials have neither confirmed nor denied the report of a West Bank visit published on the Hebrew news site Walla and on the English website Axios over the week-end.
Pompeo is expected to visit the Psagot Winery in the Binyamin region of the West Bank and Jesus’s baptismal site in the Jordan Valley as well as the Golan Heights during his visit to Israel later this week, according to the media reports.
If Pompeo goes ahead with his plans, he would be the first US secretary of state and the highest US ranking official to visit a West Bank settlement or the Golan Heights.
Pompeo’s visit comes in the last months of the Trump Administration, which had unveiled a plan to allow Israel to annex up to 30% of the West Bank and then suspended that plan in exchange for Israeli-Arab normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The Trump administration had hoped the normalization deals would pressure the Palestinians to return to the negotiation table, under its peace plan.
The Palestinians had rejected that deal and US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to scrap the Trump plan all together once he enters the White House in January. Pompeo’s visit to the Psagot Winery, is therefore, one of the last steps he can take to legitimize Israeli settlement activity.
It is a symbolic gesture that speaks to his support for eventual Israeli sovereignty of all the settlements. It is particularly significant that Pompeo has chosen the Psagot Winery, which lost a case before the European Union’s top court on the issue of product labeling.
The winery already has a vintage name for Pompeo in appreciation for his role in the US declaration in 2019 that West Bank settlements are not inconsistent with international law.
Pompeo’s Golan Heights visit also underscores the Trump administration’s commitment to Israel’s retention of that area. Israel captured the Golan from Syria in 1967 and formally annexed it in 1981. The Trump administration has recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan.
On Thursday, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi publicly called on the Palestinian Authority to return to the negotiation table, during a joint press conference with his visiting Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on Thursday.
“I once again call on the Palestinian leadership to take advantage of this historic window of opportunity in the Middle East and immediately return to negotiation with Israel with no preconditions. We need to do this for the region and the future of all of our children,” he said.
He noted that Zaharieva was due to visit Ramallah on Friday and asked her to use that opportunity to help open a new vista of opportunity with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process which has been frozen since 2014.
In Ramallah, Zaharieva spoke with PA Foreign Minister Riad Malki about the importance of negotiations with Israel toward a two-state resolution to the conflict.


Tags Palestinians West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict psagot Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by