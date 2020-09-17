PIJ leader: Gaza terror groups have military presence in West Bank

Referring to a recent decision to establish a joint leadership of the Palestinian terrorist organizations, the PIJ leader stated that "important changes" will take place in the Palestinian territories, "especially in the West Bank." Nakhalah added that military structures which belong to the terrorist groups are present in the West Bank.

"Soon we will develop new equations that may reach joint military action," said Nakhalah, stressing that there is "no binding truce" for the terrorist groups in Gaza and they are in a "continuous war and conflict at the borders of the Strip."

The PIJ leader warned that all of Israel "is a target for resistance rockets" and that there are "no red lines" if war breaks out with Israel. "We are attached to Palestine from the sea to the river and this is our right," said Nakhalah to Al-Mayadeen.

Nakhalah called on leaders to "formulate a unified political program after the failure of the Palestine Liberation Organization program."

"We want the Palestinian people and their leadership to be in a clear and unified project away from the illusion of peace," said Nakhalah.

"The countries that have signed agreements with the occupation will not bring about significant regional changes, and they are brothers that have let us down," said Nakhalah.

"The Palestinian people have fought alone from the beginning" added Nakhalah, stressing that the UAE was not supplying weapons to the terrorist groups, minimizing the impact such a thing would have had.

"The Arab Peace Initiative is more dangerous than the Balfour Declaration because it recognizes the existence of Israel and we do not agree with it," added Nakhalah.

"The mere passing of the Israeli plane over Mecca and Medina is sad and humiliating," said the PIJ leader, referring to the Israeli flight to the UAE that passed over Saudi Arabia. Nakhalah blamed the "Saudi position" for causing Bahrain to sign the normalization deal with Israel and expressed hope that Saudi Arabia wouldn't sign a similar deal.

Nakhalah welcomed Iranian and Turkish support of the Palestinians.

The PIJ leader added that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is "financially besieged and isolated by the Arabs, especially after the recent Arab League position." Nakhalah additionally indicated that PIJ was behind the rocket fire on Tuesday evening, calling it a response to the "humiliation at the White House," in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network.



Rocket sirens sounded during the signing ceremony of the normalization deals in Israel after two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Ashdod and Ashkelon. One rocket fell in Ashdod, injuring a number of people. One of the injured citizens was a 62-year-old man, who remained in serious condition at Assuta Medical Center on Wednesday after he was hit by shrapnel.