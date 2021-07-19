Lau urged the return of Goldin's body at the seminar on Tisha B'Av.

This plea comes less than a month after Goldin's mother wrote a piece in Tablet Magazine asking then-president Reuven Rivlin to bring her son home.

"Every year, Hadar's father, Simcha Goldin, is here with us at the seminar," Lau said. "I thank him that he is not here today: I cannot look him in the eye. Another year passed and we did not get to bring Hadar and [St.-Sgt.] Oron [Shaul] home; another year passed and his mother is still tormented that she does not have a grave to cry on. Another year passed that we did not do enough to bring them home."

Their bodies, abducted in 2004, are currently being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Lau furthered his plea by asking that "the Israeli government should listen to the noble words of the Goldin family, who do not seek to release murderers and criminals but rather seek other requests that are minimal requests."

On July 15, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with both of Hadar's parents, Simcha and Leah. The meeting concluded with Bennett telling the parents that he "would be in regular contact and that his door was open to them."

