Return of incendiary balloons leads Israel to limit Gaza fishing zone

The decision to limit Gaza's fishing space came after the renewed launch of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, after 3 weeks of relative quiet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 25, 2021 21:51
Palestinian men prepare to release balloon-borne explosive and incendiary devices towards Israeli lands near Rafah, along the Israel-Gaza border, on August 21, 2020. (photo credit: FADI FAHD/FLASH90)
Palestinian men prepare to release balloon-borne explosive and incendiary devices towards Israeli lands near Rafah, along the Israel-Gaza border, on August 21, 2020.
(photo credit: FADI FAHD/FLASH90)
 After the resumption of incendiary attacks and a series of situation assessments, the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories' (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian announced on Sunday that it was decided to restrict the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip down from 12 to 6 nautical miles. 
The decision will take effect immediately and will continue until further notice. Prior to Operation Guardian of the Wall, Gaza's fishing zone stood at 15 nautical miles.
The decision comes only 12 days after Gaza's fishing zone was expanded from 9 to 12 nautical miles due to the relative calm which was seen in recent weeks.
In a statement, COGAT said that "The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for everything that is done in and out of the Gaza Strip towards the State of Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of the country."
Earlier on Sunday, three fires were extinguished in the Eshkol Regional Council, near the Gaza border. The fire investigator determined all three were the result of incendiary balloons.


