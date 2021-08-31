The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Shin Bet investigation uncovers Palestinian who shot IDF soldier in May

Miraculously, the soldier was unharmed, with one bullet hitting his helmet and the other hitting his walkie-talkie. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 14:14
An IDF soldier's helmet is seen with a mark where an M-16 bullet impacted. (photo credit: Courtesy Shin Bet)
An IDF soldier's helmet is seen with a mark where an M-16 bullet impacted.

(photo credit: Courtesy Shin Bet)
(photo credit: Courtesy Shin Bet)
An investigation launched by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Israel Police and the IDF succeeded in solving the mystery of an IDF soldier being shot during a violent riot in the Hebron area during Operation Guardian of the Walls.
The incident took place on May 12 near the village of Si'ir in the Hebron area. In the middle of a riot, an IDF soldier was shot twice. 
Miraculously, the soldier was unharmed, with one bullet hitting his helmet and the other hitting his walkie-talkie. 
A complex investigation by the Shin Bet, Israel Police and IDF identified the shooter as 31-year-old Si'ir resident Muhammad Jabarin. A member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, Jabarin had used an M-16 rifle belonging to Si'ir Christian resident Mahmoud Hussein Jabarin.
The shooter was arrested and the rifle confiscated. He has been sentenced to 10 months in jail.


Tags IDF Palestinians Shin Bet Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Guardian of the Walls
