The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Syrian hand grenades from mid-late 20th century found in Golan Heights

The grenades date back to the Six Day War (1967) and Yom Kippur War (1973,) corresponding with dominant Syrian presence in the Golan back then.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 5, 2021 19:17
Fences are seen on the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights March 25, 2019. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Fences are seen on the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights March 25, 2019.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Over 20 Syrian hand grenades used by the Syrian military in the mid to late 20th century, were found in the Golan Heights on Friday, Walla reported. 
The grenades date back to the Six Day War (1967) and Yom Kippur War (1973,) corresponding with dominant Syrian presence in the Golan back then.   
The grenades found contain between 50-60 grams of explosives, according to chief superintendent Roi Aloni from the Israel Police bomb disposal unit. 
Aloni noted that additional Syrian weapon reserves still lay hidden in the area, waiting to be found. 
Syrian weapons and old mines are occasionally found in the Golan Heights, where the border between Israel and Syria stands today. 
Israel’s National Mine Action Authority (INMAA) has been working for years to clear the plateau of old ordinances.
In 2010, Daniel Yuval, 11, lost a leg to a land mine while walking across a snowy field in the Golan Heights. Following this incident, the Knesset enacted the Minefield Clearance Act in 2011. 
Since 2012, the INMAA has cleared more than 800 hectares of Syrian minefields placed before 1967 when Israel captured the strategic heights. The authority clears between 150-200 hectares per year, depending on its annual budget.

Juliane Helmhold contributed to this report. 


Tags Golan Heights yom kippur war Syria and Israel syrian army Six Day War landmine weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation shows its problems go beyond just Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Demanding Israeli Arabs' gratitude is hypocritical - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israeli ex-generals battle over the Iran deal - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by