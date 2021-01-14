Territorial West Bank dispute ends in violence, as attack numbers spike

A territorial dispute regarding farm land in the Jordan Valley left a Palestinian farmer and his son injured by settler violence and led to a Palestinian assault on Yesha Council head David Elhayani.Both incidents occurred amid a spike in West Bank violence, particularly settler attacks against Palestinians, after Ahuvia Sandak, 16, was killed in a car accident while fleeing police on December 21. The left-wing NGO Yesh Din has reported at least 50 attacks by settlers and or Jewish extremists against Palestinians and or their property. This has included multiple incidents of Jewish extremist stoning attacks against Palestinian vehicles. Many of such stoning attacks have occurred on the sidelines of West Bank protests against police actions with regard to Sandak's death.Other incidents of violence such as the two in the Jordan Valley this week, revolve around territorial disputes.Residents of the Gitit settlement on Monday, with the support of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, began to prepare a new 570 dunam wheat field for planting.According Elhayani, who is both the head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council and the Yesha Council, the land in question is within Gitit's master plan and as such belongs to the settlements.Palestinians from the nearby town of Aqraba have argued that the land in question belongs to them. A number of them arrived at the field to protest the plowing and violence broke out.
Elhayani said that Palestinians attempted to throw stones at the tractor that was working the field and that one of the Palestinians physically attacked him.Police and army officers who were called to the scene, arrested the attacker.Aqraba Council member Farouq Bani Jaber, told the Palestinian news agency that the Palestinians have documents to prove their land ownership.The Civil Administration which was also called in for the dispute said the Palestinians had submitted ownership documents to them, and that they were checking into the ownership claim.On Wednesday work began again on the field by a few members of the Gitit settlement, including a tractor driver and the head of security for the settlement.According to Elhayani they were met again by dozens of Palestinians and violence broke, that left two Palestinian injured.Elhyani said that the two Palestinians were injured by settlers from the area of the Shomron, who threw stones at them. Jordan Valley Security cameras have identified the perpetrators and that information was given to the police and the army, who had also been called to the scene on Wednesday.But according to the Yesh Din farmers were working the land near Gitit, when they were attacked by settlers. It said that a 75-year-old farmer and his son were injured. The group provided photographs of the two men with head injuries and blood streaming down their faces.The Police said it was investigating both incidents.Yesh Din Executive Director Lior Amichai said that the attack on the farmers was directly connected to the violent attacks against Palestinians his group has been reporting on almost on a nightly basis.Amihai charged that the state had abandoned the Palestinians in the West Bank and had allowed such attacks against them to be "systematically harmed" so that it could "advance its political agenda."Elhayani said he condemned the violent attack against the Palestinian farmers, noting that such violence "does not conform Jewish or human values nor to the principles on which the Jordan Valley settlements are based."Such violence, he said, harms the "just struggle" of the Jewish farmers in the Jordan Valley to plow their land.He told The Jerusalem Post that he saw the Palestinian opposition to the plowing by the Gitit farmers and their claim for land ownership as part of the overall battle by Palestinians to seize hold of Area C of the West Bank.In the absence of the annexation of West Bank settlements in Area C, the on the ground battle between Israelis and Palestinians for control of that area has heated up. Violence has not been solely against Palestinians. On December 20, Esther Horgan of the Tal Menashe settlement was killed by a Palestinian for nationalistic motives. Earlier Rivka Teitel was hit in the head when Palestinians stoned her car as she drove in the Binyamin Region of the West Bank.