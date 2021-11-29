The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

On This Day: UN passes 1947 Palestine partition plan

The plan was accepted by many Jews, albeit some with reluctance due to territorial concessions, but was opposed by Arab leaders, leading to the plan's failure and the start of war.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 08:07

Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 09:02
This Week in History: The UN Partition Plan announced (photo credit: ARCHIVE)
This Week in History: The UN Partition Plan announced
(photo credit: ARCHIVE)
November 29 marks 74 years since the United Nations passed resolution 181, the partition plan for Mandatory Palestine.
The plan proposed partitioning Mandatory Palestine at the end of the British Mandate into two states, one Jewish and one Arab, with Jerusalem being controlled by an international regime.
Internationally, the plan saw support from the US, France, Canada, Liberia, Sweden and Norway. However, it also faced opposition from several other countries like India.
The plan was accepted by many Jews, albeit some with reluctance due to territorial concessions. But ultimately, many Jews both in Mandatory Palestine and abroad were satisfied with it.
Arab leaders widely rejected the plan, however. They had announced they would refuse to be bound by this decision, which they claimed was made under duress, and vocally expressed their opposition to what they declared was a violation of self-determination.
Israeli fighters seen welcoming the first Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion (credit: KEDEM AUCTION HOUSE)Israeli fighters seen welcoming the first Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion (credit: KEDEM AUCTION HOUSE)
Ultimately, the resolution was not carried out and war soon broke out. This in turn led to the 1948 War of Independence, which saw Israel defeat its Arab neighbors and achieve independent statehood.
In later years, the date would also become known as the annual International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a United Nations-organized event observed since 1978.
Created as a result of UN General Assembly resolution 32/40 B in 1977, this specific date was chosen in memory of the partition plan.
To this day, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is recognized and observed by events, typically held at UN headquarters in New York as well as offices in Vienna, Nairobi and Geneva, as well as other places. 
Many high-ranking UN officials, NGOs and other public figures tend to make statements regarding Palestine and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict at special meetings at these events. Indeed, as noted by the UN's website, it is also the day when the UN General Assembly holds its annual debate about Palestine. 
This meeting in 2020, held virtually due to COVID-19, saw messages of solidarity given from 20 heads of state, four heads of government, 10 foreign ministers, five governments and five different international bodies.
Others observe the day with cultural events and with local events and activities. In fact, in 2005, as part of resolution 60/37, the General Assembly asked that an annual Palestinian rights exhibit or cultural event be held on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN.
In 2020, the UN held a virtual art exhibit titled The Writing is on the Wall: Annexation Past and Present​, which features artwork created on the border wall in the West Bank.
An event will also be held this year, with the UN announcing that the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) will hold a special meeting where UN member states will express solidarity with Palestinians via messages from various heads of states and governments.
This meeting will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Israel time) and will be livestreamed on UN WebTV.
Those giving statements at the event will include Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard and Palestinian activist and journalist from Sheikh Jarrah Mohammed El-Kurd.


Tags Palestinians United Nations history general assembly Israeli–Palestinian conflict arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by