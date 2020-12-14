US to remove Sudan from terrorism list on Monday

"The Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan 's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register," the embassy said in a statement.

Sudan has had the designation since 1993, on the grounds that ousted President Omar al-Bashir was harboring terrorist groups. It has cut Sudan off from financial assistance and investment.

Sudan

