Why Lebanon won’t make peace with Israel so long as Hezbollah is around

Over the weekend Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun made a cryptic comment when asked about Lebanon and Israel making peace. “That depends. We have problems with Israel, and we have to resolve them first,” Asia Times reported. This was taken to mean that such a peace was possible. It isn’t. Discussions about countries making peace with Israel come in the wake of the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreeing to normalize relations. For Lebanon things are much more complex than for the Gulf monarchies. Lebanon’s complex politics mitigate against any peace because most of the groups in the country would have to be on board with the concept and key players are not. Aoun is a former general and Christian who holds the presidency of Lebanon thanks to a deal with Iranian-backed Hezbollah. The Presidency in Lebanon is reserved for Christians but over the years the community has not generally been linked in alliance with Hezbollah. Aoun changed all that, dividing the Christian community, which is made up of a diverse plethora of groups including Maronites, Orthodox, Armenians and others. Aoun chose Hezbollah for a variety of reasons, but it illustrates the increasing stranglehold Hezbollah has on Lebanon. While Hezbollah remains in Lebanon with its massive terror army there will be no peace with Israel. Hezbollah has only increased in power in recent years. In the 1980s and 1990s it was a terror group posing as an insurgency “resisting” Israel. When Israel left in 2000 it reinvented itself, occupying southern Lebanon as a de facto state within a state. In 2005 when Hezbollah, working with the Syrian regime, allegedly killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, it appeared to get away with murder. This caused a protest movement that ejected Syria from Lebanon. Hezbollah, angry to see its power reduced, launched a war on Israel in 2006. In the wake of that war it grew in power more and occupied Beirut in 2008 clashes. A series of assassinations, perhaps linked to Hezbollah, also killed off men like Pierre Gemayel and Samir Kassir, who were critical of Syria. Since the period 2006-2008 Lebanon has come more under the grasp of Hezbollah. It traffics missiles from Iran. It seeks to build precision guided munitions factories. It sent fighters to fight in Syria’s civil war. It conducts Lebanon’s foreign policy. It imports items illegally via the port and airport. It stockpiles munitions. No state in the world has an example of a group like Hezbollah, with members of parliament and a large extra legal terror army running part of the country outside the control of the armed forces. Hezbollah even kept opposition from obtaining the presidency between 2014 and 2016. For all these reasons any peace with Lebanon is impossible. Hezbollah takes orders from Iran. Iran is the foremost anti-Israel voice in the region, besides Turkey. Together Turkey and Iran want to influence Lebanon. The allies of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf in Lebanon, which tend to be the Sunni Arab parties, are not strong enough to make peace. The Christians who oppose Aoun, such as the Kataeb party, already tried a flirtation with Israel once in the 1970s and 1980s during the Lebanese civil war. Fighters for the South Lebanon Army, that aided Israel up until 2000, recall Israel’s rapid withdrawal and how they had to flee. This bitter experience means they would not likely go this route again. They would prefer more influence from France. They also fear jihadists being empowered by instability. In some ways the irony of Lebanon is that as a country with diversity clinging to the Mediterranean, it has much in common with Israel. Intellectually and architecturally it has influences from Europe that in some way matched the ways and norms of 1920s and 1930s Tel Aviv. But like Israel it is not just those voices and the rise of Hezbollah and extremist groups, as well as the civil war and the role of the Palestinian groups in Lebanon, made sure the country could never have peace with Israel. Lebanon has gone from being occupied by Palestinian groups in the 1970s to Hezbollah today. Insofar as it may have practical people who could foresee discussions with Israel, those voices will be outranked by the Iranians who work with Hezbollah. For Lebanon to reach peace with Israel the Iranian regime would have to either accept this logic or it would have to have declined or imploded, leaving Hezbollah alone. Secondly the Syrian regime would also have to agree to the concept of peace with Israel. As we know the Syrian regime held intense discussions about a deal with Israel in the 1990s and 2000s. However, the regime today in Syria is embattled and also more under Iran’s influence, making it more difficult. Bizarrely Lebanon, which has much in common with Israel in many ways, may be the last country in the region to make peace with Israel. The only thing that might be expected from Lebanon is some US-brokered discussions about off-shore delamination of energy block rights. This is an issue both countries care about.