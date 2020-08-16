The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Why Lebanon won’t make peace with Israel so long as Hezbollah is around

Discussions about countries making peace with Israel come in the wake of the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreeing to normalize relations.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 16, 2020 10:13
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 7, 2020 in this still picture taken from a video (photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 7, 2020 in this still picture taken from a video
(photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Over the weekend Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun made a cryptic comment when asked about Lebanon and Israel making peace. “That depends. We have problems with Israel, and we have to resolve them first,” Asia Times reported. This was taken to mean that such a peace was possible. It isn’t. 
Discussions about countries making peace with Israel come in the wake of the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreeing to normalize relations. For Lebanon things are much more complex than for the Gulf monarchies. Lebanon’s complex politics mitigate against any peace because most  of the groups in the country would have to be on board with the concept and key players are not.
Aoun is a former general and Christian who holds the presidency of Lebanon thanks to a deal with Iranian-backed Hezbollah. The Presidency in Lebanon is reserved for Christians but over the years the community has not generally been linked in alliance with Hezbollah. Aoun changed all that, dividing the Christian community, which is made up of a diverse plethora of groups including Maronites, Orthodox, Armenians and others. Aoun chose Hezbollah for a variety of reasons, but it illustrates the increasing stranglehold Hezbollah has on Lebanon. 
While Hezbollah remains in Lebanon with its massive terror army there will be no peace with Israel. Hezbollah has only increased in power in recent years. In the 1980s and 1990s it was a terror group posing as an insurgency “resisting” Israel. When Israel left in 2000 it reinvented itself, occupying southern Lebanon as a de facto state within a state. In 2005 when Hezbollah, working with the Syrian regime, allegedly killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, it appeared to get away with murder. This caused a protest movement that ejected Syria from Lebanon. Hezbollah, angry to see its power reduced, launched a war on Israel in 2006. In the wake of that war it grew in power more and occupied Beirut in 2008 clashes. A series of assassinations, perhaps linked to Hezbollah, also killed off men like Pierre Gemayel and Samir Kassir, who were critical of Syria. 
Since the period 2006-2008 Lebanon has come more under the grasp of Hezbollah. It traffics missiles from Iran. It seeks to build precision guided munitions factories. It sent fighters to fight in Syria’s civil war. It conducts Lebanon’s foreign policy. It imports items illegally via the port and airport. It stockpiles munitions. No state in the world has an example of a group like Hezbollah, with members of parliament and a large extra legal terror army running part of the country outside the control of the armed forces. Hezbollah even kept opposition from obtaining the presidency between 2014 and 2016. 
For all these reasons any peace with Lebanon is impossible. Hezbollah takes orders from Iran. Iran is the foremost anti-Israel voice in the region, besides Turkey. Together Turkey and Iran want to influence Lebanon. The allies of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf in Lebanon, which tend to be the Sunni Arab parties, are not strong enough to make peace. The Christians who oppose Aoun, such as the Kataeb party, already tried a flirtation with Israel once in the 1970s and 1980s during the Lebanese civil war. Fighters for the South Lebanon Army, that aided Israel up until 2000, recall Israel’s rapid withdrawal and how they had to flee. This bitter experience means they would not likely go this route again. They would prefer more influence from France. They also fear jihadists being empowered by instability. 
In some ways the irony of Lebanon is that as a country with diversity clinging to the Mediterranean, it has much in common with Israel. Intellectually and architecturally it has influences from Europe that in some way matched the ways and norms of 1920s and 1930s Tel Aviv. But like Israel it is not just those voices and the rise of Hezbollah and extremist groups, as well as the civil war and the role of the Palestinian groups in Lebanon, made sure the country could never have peace with Israel. Lebanon has gone from being occupied by Palestinian groups in the 1970s to Hezbollah today. Insofar as it may have practical people who could foresee discussions with Israel, those voices will be outranked by the Iranians who work with Hezbollah. 
For Lebanon to reach peace with Israel the Iranian regime would have to either accept this logic or it would have to have declined or imploded, leaving Hezbollah alone. Secondly the Syrian regime would also have to agree to the concept of peace with Israel. As we know the Syrian regime held intense discussions about a deal with Israel in the 1990s and 2000s. However, the regime today in Syria is embattled and also more under Iran’s influence, making it more difficult. Bizarrely Lebanon, which has much in common with Israel in many ways, may be the last country in the region to make peace with Israel. 
The only thing that might be expected from Lebanon is some US-brokered discussions about off-shore delamination of energy block rights. This is an issue both countries care about. 


Tags Israel Hezbollah Lebanon UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
A family-oriented and friendly base in Acre By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by