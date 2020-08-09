The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

With no security cooperation, challenges in the West Bank are higher

IDF no longer focusing on violence over annexation, rather stopping the spread of the coronavirus

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 9, 2020 14:12
A demonstrator moves a tire during an anti-Israel protest following the funeral of Palestinian man Ibraheem Yakoub, in Kifl Haris in the West Bank July 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A demonstrator moves a tire during an anti-Israel protest following the funeral of Palestinian man Ibraheem Yakoub, in Kifl Haris in the West Bank July 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Months after the Palestinian Authority stopped security cooperation with the IDF, officers in the West Bank have understood that the challenges they face are higher, including getting the coronavirus pandemic under control.
“During the first wave, there was still security cooperation between the two sides and the Palestinians were able to close villages and stop people from moving around. Now during the second wave, there’s no cooperation and neither side has been able to stop the chain of infection,” Lt.-Col. Wafa Kherbawi, Deputy Commander of the IDF’s Ephraim Brigade told The Jerusalem Post on a visit to the northern West Bank.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced in May that the PA would end security coordination with Israel in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to annex parts of the West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley.
While talk about annexation has faded in recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases on both sides has increased due in part to the cancellation of the coordination which allowed PA police to enter Area C, home to some 300,000 Palestinians and is under full Israeli administrative and military control.
Kherbawi told the Post that during the first wave, PA security forces helped enforce health rules in Area C, putting up roadblocks and closing routes to villages, but no longer do so.
Under the coordination agreement with Israel, PA security forces were able to enter Area C if they contacted the Israeli military first. But after ties were suspended, PA police withdrew to Area A.
In late May, the PA eased the lockdown they had imposed in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly virus, they have since struggled to contain the second wave has spread across the West Bank with large spikes in the cities of Nablus, Hebron, Bethlehem, and Ramallah.
There are 7,824 active cases in the West Bank and 80 people have died.
It’s not any better on the other side of the fence either. Israel has also seen a sharp spike in confirmed cases with 82,515 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus and 597 people have died.
Unlike the first wave which saw specific communities in the country seemingly hit harder than others, the second wave has seen cases across the entire country.
According to Kherbawi, have stopped being afraid of the virus because the economic fallout from the first wave has become too much to bear.
“People just want to work,” he said as we drove along the separation barrier between the Israeli city of Kfar Saba and the Palestinian city of Kalkilya.
Built in 2002 in an attempt to reduce terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada, there is about 148 kilometers of fence and concrete barriers separating the West Bank from Israel.
With the majority of the barrier consisting of an electronic barbed-wire fence, there are daily infiltrations into Israel and according to Kherbawi, there’s been a rise in illegal workers crossing into Israel through holes in the fence.
During the drive, Kherbawi pointed to several points along the fence which had been cut open to allow for people to cross into Israel.
“We are always concerned that illegal workers might carry out an attack,” he said, adding nonetheless that most Palestinians that cross into Israel want to work rather than carry out terror attacks.
Nevertheless, troops are always on high alert and will be building a new section of the concrete barrier to separate Kalkilya from Route 444 outside of Kfar Saba.
With the economic fallout from the coronavirus being the top concern in both the West Bank and Israel, talk of possible annexation by the Netanyahu government has fallen to the wayside, and concerns of violent rioting has decreased.
And while IDF troops had prepared for violence in the West Bank and Jordan Valley as well as terrorist attacks against troops and civilians during protests, that’s not the main concern these days.
“People have less energy to protest these days,” Kherbawi said.


Tags Palestinian Authority West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Women are allowed to receive rabbinic accreditation, High Court rules By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by