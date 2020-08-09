With no security cooperation, challenges in the West Bank are higher

Months after the Palestinian Authority stopped security cooperation with the IDF, officers in the West Bank have understood that the challenges they face are higher, including getting the coronavirus pandemic under control.“During the first wave, there was still security cooperation between the two sides and the Palestinians were able to close villages and stop people from moving around. Now during the second wave, there’s no cooperation and neither side has been able to stop the chain of infection,” Lt.-Col. Wafa Kherbawi, Deputy Commander of the IDF’s Ephraim Brigade told The Jerusalem Post on a visit to the northern West Bank. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced in May that the PA would end security coordination with Israel in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to annex parts of the West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley.While talk about annexation has faded in recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases on both sides has increased due in part to the cancellation of the coordination which allowed PA police to enter Area C, home to some 300,000 Palestinians and is under full Israeli administrative and military control.Kherbawi told the Post that during the first wave, PA security forces helped enforce health rules in Area C, putting up roadblocks and closing routes to villages, but no longer do so.Under the coordination agreement with Israel, PA security forces were able to enter Area C if they contacted the Israeli military first. But after ties were suspended, PA police withdrew to Area A.In late May, the PA eased the lockdown they had imposed in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly virus, they have since struggled to contain the second wave has spread across the West Bank with large spikes in the cities of Nablus, Hebron, Bethlehem, and Ramallah.There are 7,824 active cases in the West Bank and 80 people have died. It’s not any better on the other side of the fence either. Israel has also seen a sharp spike in confirmed cases with 82,515 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus and 597 people have died. Unlike the first wave which saw specific communities in the country seemingly hit harder than others, the second wave has seen cases across the entire country.According to Kherbawi, have stopped being afraid of the virus because the economic fallout from the first wave has become too much to bear.“People just want to work,” he said as we drove along the separation barrier between the Israeli city of Kfar Saba and the Palestinian city of Kalkilya.Built in 2002 in an attempt to reduce terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada, there is about 148 kilometers of fence and concrete barriers separating the West Bank from Israel. With the majority of the barrier consisting of an electronic barbed-wire fence, there are daily infiltrations into Israel and according to Kherbawi, there’s been a rise in illegal workers crossing into Israel through holes in the fence.During the drive, Kherbawi pointed to several points along the fence which had been cut open to allow for people to cross into Israel. “We are always concerned that illegal workers might carry out an attack,” he said, adding nonetheless that most Palestinians that cross into Israel want to work rather than carry out terror attacks.Nevertheless, troops are always on high alert and will be building a new section of the concrete barrier to separate Kalkilya from Route 444 outside of Kfar Saba.With the economic fallout from the coronavirus being the top concern in both the West Bank and Israel, talk of possible annexation by the Netanyahu government has fallen to the wayside, and concerns of violent rioting has decreased.And while IDF troops had prepared for violence in the West Bank and Jordan Valley as well as terrorist attacks against troops and civilians during protests, that’s not the main concern these days.“People have less energy to protest these days,” Kherbawi said.