1,600-year-old fountain discovered in Istanbul

A team of Turkish archaeologists found a 1,600-year-old fountain while restoring the ancient Boukoleon Palace, one of the oldest Byzantine-era structures in Instanbul, Chinese news site Xinhua Net reported on Friday.

The fountain was discovered five meters underground at the site of the palace, which is located off the coast of the Marmara Sea.

“We uncovered an exquisite historical artifact,’’ Mahir Polat, Istanbul Municipality deputy secretary-general, said on Twitter.

Istanbul (credit: REUTERS)

The Cultural Assets Conservation Department of Istanbul initiated the restoration in order to preserve the heavily damaged palace, which was once inhabited by Byzantine emperors.

“We are excited every day in the excavation works at the Boukoleon Palace, wondering what will be discovered that day,’’ said Merve Gedik, manager of Istanbul Cultural Heritage Projects.