Researchers discovered a gem seal featuring a portrait of Apollo in the drainage channel of the City of David late last month. It was found in archaeological soil that was removed from the foundations of the Western Wall during work on the Archaeological Sifting Project in the Tzurim Valley National Park.

The excavations were carried out under the auspices of the City of David and the Nature and Parks Authority. The gem features an engraved portrait of the god Apollo . According to researchers, this surprising and rare find is only the third secured gem sealing (intaglio) from the Second Temple period to have ever been discovered in Jerusalem.

The gem is cut from dark brown jasper, and has remnants of light yellow, brown, and white layers. In antiquity, jasper was considered a precious stone. The gem sealing was embedded in a ring, and it dates from the first century CE (Second Temple period).

The intaglio features an engraving of Apollo's head in profile to the left, with long hair flowing over a wide, pillar-like neck, large nose, thick lips and small, prominent chin. The hair is styled in a series of parallel lines directed to the apex, and surrounded by a braid above the forehead. One line of hair marks a strand that covers the ear; long curls flow over part of the neck, reaching the left shoulder. Thin diagonal lines at the base of the head mark the upper end of the garment and the body. The gem is tiny. It is oval-shaped, 13 mm long, 11 mm wide and 3 mm thick. Because the gem is an intaglio – having a design carved into the upper side of the stone – its main function was a seal to be stamped on soft material, usually beeswax, for use as a personal signature on contracts, letters, wills, goods and bundles of money.

According to the researchers – archaeologist Eli Shukron, Prof. Shua Amorai-Stark, and senior archaeologist Malka Hershkovitz – although Apollo is an Olympian deity of the Greek and Roman cultures , it is highly probable that the person wearing the ring with Apollo’s portrait was a Jew.





"When we found the gem, we asked ourselves: 'What is Apollo doing in Jerusalem? And why would a Jew wear a ring with the portrait of a foreign god?' The answer to this, in our opinion, lies in the fact that the owner of the ring did so not as a ritual act that expresses religious belief, but as a means of making use of the impact that Apollo's figure represents: light, purity, health and success." SHUKRON, who conducted the excavation in which the gem was found, said that "it is rare to find seal remains bearing the image of the god Apollo at sites identified with the Jewish population. To this day, two such gem [seals] have been found in Masada, another in Jerusalem inside an ossuary [burial box] in a Jewish tomb on Mount Scopus, and the current gem that was discovered in close proximity to the Temple Mount."

"The fact that the craftsman of this gem left the yellow-golden and light brown layers on the god's hair probably indicates a desire to emphasize the aspect of light in the god's persona, as well as in the aura that surrounded his head," the professor said. "The choice of a dark stone with yellow coloring of hair suggests that the creator or owner of this intaglio sought to emphasize the dichotomous aspect of light and darkness and/or their connectedness." Amorai-Stark, a researcher of engraved gems, added: "At the end of the Second Temple period, the sun god Apollo was one of the most popular and revered deities in Eastern Mediterranean regions. Apollo was a god of manifold functions, meanings and epithets. Among Apollo's spheres of responsibility, it is likely that association with sun and light – as well as with logic, reason, prophecy and healing – fascinated some Jews, given that the element of light versus darkness was prominently present in the Jewish worldview in those days."