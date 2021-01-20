The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The region of the Jezreel Valley bears many testimonies of ancient Christian life.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 20, 2021 12:00
The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley (photo credit: TZACHI LANG/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
(photo credit: TZACHI LANG/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
A 1,500-year-old Greek inscription bearing the name “Christ, born of Mary” was unearthed in northern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.
The archaeologists discovered the inscription engraved at the entrance of an impressive building from the Byzantine or Early Islamic period, featuring mosaic pavements decorated with a geometric design.
The finding was unveiled in a salvage excavation directed by Tzachi Lang and Kojan Haku ahead of the construction of a road inside the village of et-Taiyiba in the Jezreel Valley. According to the law in Israel, a salvage excavation must be conducted prior to any construction project. People from local communities are usually invited to take part in the projects, according to a consolidated policy by the IAA to foster interest in archaeology and in the country’s heritage.
Christ born of Mary. This work of the most God-fearing and pious bishop [Theodo]sius and the miserable Th[omas] was built from the foundation - -. Whoever enters should pray for them,” reads the full inscription, according to Dr. Leah Di-Segni, researcher at the Institute of Archaeology of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who deciphered the inscription.
The inscription, “Christ born of Mary" uncovered in the excavation at et-Taiyiba in the Jezreel Valley. (Tzachi Lang/Israel Antiquities Authority)
Theodosius was the regional archbishop of the metropolis of Bet She’an to which et-Taiyiba belonged in the 5th century CE.
“The inscription greets those who enter and blesses them. It is therefore clear that the building is a church, and not a monastery: Churches greeted believers at their entrance, while monasteries tended not to do this,” she commented in a press release.
The words “Christ born of Mary” were widely used at the beginning of documents or other form of text as a form of blessing and protection from evil.
The region of the Jezreel Valley bears many testimonies of ancient Christian life.
“This is the first evidence of the Byzantine church’s existence in the village of et-Taiyiba and it adds to other finds attesting to the activities of Christians who lived in the region,” said IAA archaeologist Dr. Walid Atrash.
Among others, remains of a Church from the Crusader period and of an ancient monastery were uncovered in the area. 


Tags archaeology Jesus Christ Christ Biblical archaeology
