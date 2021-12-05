The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ancient Hasmonean artifacts found in east Jerusalem at end of Hanukkah

The items were examined by officials of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and the suspect was arrested and taken in for questioning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 16:36

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2021 16:40
An ancient coin is seen among the artifacts seized from the home of an east Jerusalem resident on the last night of Hanukkah, on December 5, 2021. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An ancient coin is seen among the artifacts seized from the home of an east Jerusalem resident on the last night of Hanukkah, on December 5, 2021.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Ancient archaeological artifacts thousands of years old, including a coin from the Hasmonean era, were discovered by police in east Jerusalem on Sunday, the last day of Hanukkah.
The artifacts were discovered in a search of the home of an east Jerusalem resident in his 30s.
The items were examined by officials of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and the suspect was arrested and taken in for questioning.
According to an Israel Antiquities Authority representative, among the artifacts was a coin dated back to the time of Antigonus II Mattathias, the last Hasmonean king, as well as a Hasmonean-era oil candle and a biblical-era seal ring with ancient Hebrew inscriptions.
The investigation is being carried out by the police in cooperation with the Israel Antiquities Authority.
The Temple Menorah is seen on ancient artifacts seized from the home of an east Jerusalem resident on the last night of Hanukkah, on December 5, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The Temple Menorah is seen on ancient artifacts seized from the home of an east Jerusalem resident on the last night of Hanukkah, on December 5, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The discovery of these Hasmonean-era artifacts comes just before the last night of Hanukkah, a holiday that celebrates the Hasmoneans' victory over the Seleucid Empire and the subsequent establishment of an independent Jewish polity in the land.


