History comes alive: rare clay Roman theater ticket, goddess figurine found near Black Sea

Excavations at the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium, located in the Konuralp region of the northwestern province of Düzce, Turkey recently revealed a Roman-era clay theater ticket, a figurine depicting Aphrodite, and a Thyrsus motif, all believed to belong to the Roman period, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The ongoing archaeological works at Prusias ad Hypium have been progressing continuously for the past five years under the leadership of the Konuralp Museum Directorate, and support from Düzce Municipality, as reported by Sözcü. The excavations are conducted uninterrupted for 12 months each year, revealing artifacts that contribute significantly to the understanding of the region's history, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Known as the "Ephesus of the western Black Sea," Prusias ad Hypium dates back to the third century BCE. In earlier periods, the city was known as "Hypios" and "Kieros." It was captured by Prusias I of Bithynia, and the people named the city in his honor. Eventually, the kingdom was bequeathed to the Romans, under whose rule the city flourished architecturally, according to Arkeonews.

The ancient city is home to structures such as an ancient theater, aqueducts, and a Roman bridge. The theater is particularly notable; known locally as "40 Basamaklar," it is 100 meters long and 74 meters wide, with its semicircular seating area still preserved. The theater's steps are decorated with lion claw figures, and its vaulted passages remain intact. Approximately 80% of the theater area has been unearthed, revealing that its structural integrity has remarkably remained intact despite past earthquakes and restorations, as reported by Arkeonews.

Notable findings include a Medusa head statue, a bust of Alexander the Great, an Apollo statue, a mosaic featuring lions, a portrait bust believed to depict M. Iulius Proklos—thought to have constructed the stage building of the ancient theater—and a Byzantine-era water storage pool. All these artifacts have been added to the cultural heritage inventory, ensuring their preservation, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

