Archaeologists unearth 4,000-year-old copper dagger in Italy's Tina Jama Cave.

An extraordinary archaeological find was presented in October in Trieste at the Palazzo Economo, the headquarters of the Superintendence of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape for Friuli Venezia Giulia. A 4,000-year-old leaf-shaped copper dagger measuring just under 10 centimeters was unearthed in Tina Jama Cave in northeastern Italy, near the town of Trieste. The discovery was made by archaeologists from Ca' Foscari University in Venice, under the direction of Professor Federico Bernardini, during excavations at the cave.

The rare copper dagger was found alongside abundant ceramic remains, flint arrowheads, polished stone axes, and shell ornaments, indicating that the cave has been frequented for millennia. The excavations revealed stratified layers belonging to both the Bronze Age and the late Copper Age, along with stone artifacts and ceramic remnants from the second half of the third millennium BCE.

"The discovery of a rare copper dagger is an exceptional event that raises questions about the use of the cave, given that such precious artefacts are generally found in sepulchral contexts," said Elena Leghissa of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences, according to Archaeology Magazine. Fragments of human skulls found nearby further suggest that the cave may have had a funerary function.

A structure made of stone slabs and blocks, dating between about 2000 and 1500 BCE, was excavated near the entrance to Tina Jama Cave. Although the purpose of the structure is unknown, scientists believe it was related to burial customs, as pieces of human skulls have been associated with it. The stone structure, likely intended to seal off the cave's entrance, may have helped to protect the interior from the region’s strong bora winds.

"The dagger is similar to copper daggers uncovered in Slovenia," said Bernardini of Ca' Foscari University, according to Archaeology Magazine.

Archaeologists believe the copper dagger might offer clues about how ancient people once used Tina Jama Cave and whether it was a funerary site, particularly given the fragments of human skulls found nearby.

The excavation project is a joint effort between multiple institutions, including the Slovenian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Archaeology. "The aim of the excavations is to clarify different aspects of the recent prehistory of the northeastern Adriatic regions, adopting a modern and rigorous approach," said excavation director Bernardini, according to All That's Interesting.

The team uncovered a wealth of materials, including flint arrowheads, long blades fashioned from flint using pressure techniques, polished stone axes, obsidian, and shell ornaments.

The excavations also revealed a hearth or fireplace that seems to be older than the stone structure at the cave's entrance.

As archaeologists continue their work, the site at Tina Jama is expected to yield more exciting discoveries, though its purpose remains somewhat shrouded in mystery.

Leghissa from the Slovenian Academy of Sciences noted that further excavations are expected to shed light on the relationships between cultural groups present in the northeastern Adriatic during this time. "The finds from the second half of the third millennium BCE are crucial for understanding the technological, cultural, and social transformations of Europe at that time," she said, according to Live Science.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.