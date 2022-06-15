The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

New smart overlook at Armon Hanatziv to show Jerusalem past and present 

A new Armon Hanatziv Promenade center will feature 4D technology to take visitors on a virtual ride through key moments in Jerusalem’s history.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 14:22
Architectural rendition of the new smart visitor center under construction at the Armon Hanatziv promenade slated to be completed next year which will use state-of-the-art technology to present Jerusalem past and present. (photo credit: Ran Tzarfati)
Architectural rendition of the new smart visitor center under construction at the Armon Hanatziv promenade slated to be completed next year which will use state-of-the-art technology to present Jerusalem past and present.
(photo credit: Ran Tzarfati)

A new visitor center under construction at the Armon Hanatziv Promenade will use smart technology to allow visitors to optically zoom in to different landmarks of the modern city as well as provide a virtual reality view of how the landscape looked thousands of years ago.

A vision of the past

Envisioned ten years ago by Russian-American businessman Eugene Shvidler, a long-time partner of the City of David Foundation, the center will span three floors and will combine expansive views of Jerusalem’s Old City and the surrounding hills together with state-of-the-art experiences meant to connect visitors to over 3,000 years of the city’s history and its transformation over time.

The project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the City of David Foundation and the Jewish National Fund. It is managed and conducted by the Israel Government Tourism Company.

“At the center of this is the acknowledgment that biblical Jerusalem is connected to four billion people all over the world including Christians, Jews, and Muslims,” said Doron Spielman, City of David’s vice president. “We are going back in time to the origins of Jerusalem starting with Abraham, going all the way through history to modern-day where people can see the churches on the Mount of Olives, the Dome of the Rock, the Western Wall.”

“This is going to really enable people to understand biblical Jerusalem in all its beauty. The technology is unbelievable.”

Doron Spielman, City of David’s vice president

4D virtual ride

In addition, the second floor of the center will feature 4D technology to take visitors on a virtual ride through key moments in Jerusalem’s history. The ground floor will include a restaurant, a gift shop and tourist information services. The country’s longest zip line will take off from the ground floor and ride across the landscape to land at the Peace Forest. 

Architectural rendition of the new smart visitor center under construction at the Armon Hanatziv promenade slated to be completed next year which will use state-of-the-art technology to present Jerusalem past and present. (credit: Ran Tzarfati)Architectural rendition of the new smart visitor center under construction at the Armon Hanatziv promenade slated to be completed next year which will use state-of-the-art technology to present Jerusalem past and present. (credit: Ran Tzarfati)

“The center stands on the only Birdseye view of all Jerusalem and it is the only tourism center in probably the most important overlook of Israel in the most important city,” said Spielman, noting that previously it has been difficult for visitors to the promenade to decipher what they were looking at. “This is going to really enable people to understand biblical Jerusalem in all its beauty. The technology is unbelievable.”

Except for the launching point the zipline will run under the promenade and will not be visible, he said. Aware of the sensitivity such projects entail, he said the zipline is a way to open up the history of the site to young people.

“It is a challenge and we are incredibly sensitive to this,” he said. “On the one hand there is the view you can’t disturb and at the same time you want people to experience the view. We really want young people to come see this view and the zipline is what is going to bring them. We are learning through the City of David that if you want people 10-25 years old (to come) you need to have a draw, and through that draw they learn about history.”

Three well-preserved royal stone capitals from the Judean Kingdom period were discovered at the site during Israel Antiquity Authority rescue excavations which took place before the construction of the center began in 2020. Dated by archaeologists to the reigns of King Hezekiah and King Josiah, during the restoration of Jerusalem after the Assyrian siege of 701 BCE, the capitals are thought to have been part of a monumental residential structure.  Residents would have enjoyed the same panoramic view, said Spielman.

“The potential of this location was discovered by the royalty and nobility of Jerusalem who lived in this structure 2600 years ago,” he said.

Slated to be completed sometime next year, the new visitor center is expected to draw about a quarter-million tourists a year.



Tags Jerusalem Tourism archaeology archeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
5

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by