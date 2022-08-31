Prehistoric elephant tusk found in southern Israel kibbutz

An ancient elephant tusk dating to around half a million years ago was uncovered, completely unscathed, by archaeologists in kibbutz Revadim in Israel's South, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Wednesday.

The two-and-a-half meter tusk, discovered by archaeologists and paleontologists from the Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Tel Aviv University, the Dan David Center for Human Evolution and Biohistory and the IAA, belonged to the straight-tusked elephant, an extinct species that roamed modern-day Israel during the Middle and Late Pleistocene period.

It was discovered during a two-week excavation project near the southern kibbutz aptly to find fossil remains of the elephants that lived in prehistoric Israel, aptly named "Operation Elephant."

The tusk was "exceptionally well-preserved," the antiquities authority noted. It was first uncovered by Jerusalem biologist Dr. Eitan Mor.

According to Mor, he visited the excavated area out of curiosity after reading about ancient species of elephants.

"To my surprise, I spotted something that looked like a large animal bone peeping out of the ground," the biologist recalled. "I realized that it was the real thing, so I rushed to report it to the authority."

The excavation site in kibbutz Revadim, southern Israel, on August 2022 (credit: OMRY BARZILAY/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

What was the now-extinct straight-tusked elephant?

The straight-tusk elephant lived mostly in Europe and Western Asia, as far east as Iran and as far west as the Iberian peninsula.

Recovered fossils suggest the extinct elephant weighed around 11.3-15 tons and reached up to 4-4.2 meters in height, largest than present-day African elephants, according to IAA archaeozoologist Dr. Lee Perry-Gal.

Archaeological excavations at kibbutz Revadim in Israel's South. (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/IAA)

As per the IAA archaeozoologist, the species appeared in and around Israel around 800,00 years ago and disappeared some 400,000 years ago.

Israel's South: A hotspot for archaeological findings

The area near Revadim is a hotspot for archaeological findings, excavation director Avi Levy said.

"From our previous archaeological excavations at Revadim, we knew that the site was settled in the Late Lower Paleolithic period, as stone and flint tools, as well as animal bone remains, were retrieved," he said.

However, he added, the preserved elephant tusk is "something else."

"This is the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East," Levy declared.