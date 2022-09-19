Did scientists find a reptile that walked with dinosaurs? - study

The fossilized skeleton of an ancient reptile was found in a major land mass from the Jurassic age, the Morrison Formation. Scientists have named the species Opisthiamimus gregori, or O. gregori. The now-extinct creature was found to be directly related to a reptile that is still living today, the tuatara, found in New Zealand.

Though the species is still alive and thriving, the tuatara is considered to be at risk by New Zealand's Department of Conservation. This archaeological discovery could provide answers to how the species can better be conserved. O. gregori was said to have walked the earth in North America during the late Jurassic period.

Where was the fossil found?

Though the fossil was found in Wyoming, the Morrison formation spans several states in the western USA. The formation spreads across Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. This has not limited the reach of this ancient reptile, who was believed to have lived anywhere from eastern Greenland to Puebla, Mexico.

Did the lizard actually walk among dinosaurs?

This lizard-like reptile walked alongside dinosaurs like the Stegosaurus. While living, this prehistoric reptile would have been roughly 16 centimeters (about 6 inches) from nose to tail. It would fit curled up in the palm of an adult human hand, and likely survived on a diet of insects and other invertebrates.

According to a study published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, scientists used the structure of the teeth and jaw to identify that this reptile had different dietary habits than others living in the region at the time.

Though there are many reasons why this creature became extinct, experts in the field have managed to identify key factors that led to the species' demise; or rather, its evolution through the years. Matthew Carrano, curator of Dinosauria at the Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of Natural History, provided theories as to why O. gregori met its demise.

“These animals may have disappeared partly because of competition from lizards but perhaps also due to global shifts in climate and changing habitats,” the expert told the Smithsonian Institute.

“These animals may have disappeared partly because of competition from lizards but perhaps also due to global shifts in climate and changing habitats.” Matthew Carrano

“It’s fascinating when you have the dominance of one group giving way to another group over evolutionary time, and we still need more evidence to explain exactly what happened, but fossils like this one are how we will put it together.”

Now, the only living ancestor of the order rhynchocephalians, the sister group to the order Squamata (known today as lizards and snakes), is the tuatara. Through years of evolution and survival of the fittest, the tuatara has managed to remain alive and well in modern times. However, the species has still met its fair share of hardship in recent years.

According to the New Zealand Department of Conservation, the species is identified as "At Risk-Relict," meaning that there is a small yet stabilized population of the species, after a significant decline. Unfortunately in New Zealand, "there is no direct link between conservation status and legal protection," the department stated.

Long before the tuatara came into existence, rhynchocephalians were found across the globe. They were found in a variety of sizes and served different ecological roles, from water-based fish hunters to plant-based herbivores. Unfortunately, scientists still cannot grasp why this order of reptiles has almost completely disappeared.

Yet somehow, with the overall disappearance of the family, lizards and snakes have managed to live alongside the tuatara and other reptiles for generations.

Evolution may be able to explain some unique attributes the tuatara has in common with O. gregori. Much like its ancient ancestor, the tuatara has odd features such as teeth fused to the jaw bone, unique chewing motions comparable to a saw blade, a tolerance for cold climates, and a 100-plus year lifespan.

Perhaps with the discovery of this ancient ancestor, these little beings may be able to survive well into the future.