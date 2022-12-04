The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient owl plaques may have been used as toys by children - study

The researchers studied 100 of the plaques and rated them from one to six based on how many owl traits they showed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 06:23
Two fledglings of the species known as Little Owl (Athene noctua). This common species may have been the model of some engraved slate plaques of the Copper Age. (photo credit: JUAN J. NEGRO)
Two fledglings of the species known as Little Owl (Athene noctua). This common species may have been the model of some engraved slate plaques of the Copper Age.
(photo credit: JUAN J. NEGRO)

Ancient 5,000-year-old owl-shaped plaques from the Iberian Peninsula may have been made by children who used them as toys, according to a new study.

According to the peer-reviewed study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports, the findings may shed light on how children used artifacts in ancient Europe.

Some 4,000 of the plaques, made of slate and featuring engraved circles resembling eyes and the outline of an owl's body, were found across the region.

Some researchers believe these plaques may have been used in rituals and represented the dead or gods.

The researchers who conducted the latest study, however, led by Juan J. Negro of the Department of Evolutionary Ecology at the Doñana Biological Station in Sevilla, Spain, think the plaques may have been created by youths to be used as dolls, amulets or toys.

Original slate plaque modelled after an owl in the Museo de Huelva. (credit: JUAN J. NEGRO)Original slate plaque modelled after an owl in the Museo de Huelva. (credit: JUAN J. NEGRO)

“Children's object play, and the objects themselves, has been disregarded in the archaeological literature until recently, even though object play is ubiquitous in both tribal and modern societies.”

Researchers

"Children's object play, and the objects themselves, has been disregarded in the archaeological literature until recently, even though object play is ubiquitous in both tribal and modern societies," the researchers said. "Its importance in human evolution and as a driver of innovation is gaining momentum."

Replica of the Valencina Slate Plaque with inserted owl feathers on the two drilled holes at the top of the plaque. (credit: JUAN J. NEGRO)Replica of the Valencina Slate Plaque with inserted owl feathers on the two drilled holes at the top of the plaque. (credit: JUAN J. NEGRO)

The researchers also noted that although other animals besides humans play with objects, playing with toys made to represent real-world objects is unique to humans.

In order to determine the validity of their hypothesis that the plaques were toys, the researchers studied 100 of the plaques and rated them on a scale of one to six based on how many owl traits they showed; the traits included feathery tufts, patterned feathers, a flat facial disk, a beak, wings and two eyes.

They then compared these to 100 modern drawings of owls made by children between four and 13 years old and noticed several similarities between the two groups of owl depictions, including the fact that the depictions more closely resembled owls as children got older and their skill level increased.

Impact of the findings

These findings could provide new insights into childhood behaviors during the Copper Age, between 5,500 and 4,750 years ago.



Tags archaeology europe scientific study Toy research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by