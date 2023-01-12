The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient ostrich eggs found in Israel's Negev next to fire pit

According to Lauren Davis, the Israel Antiquities Authority excavation director, the site "was used by the desert nomads since prehistoric times."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 10:03
The ostrich eggs. (photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The ostrich eggs.
(photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

An ancient fire pit, beside which lay eight ostrich eggs dating back over 4,000 years, were discovered in the Nitzana sand dunes in Israel's Negev region, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday morning.

In reality, this may date back up to 7,500 years, located on an ancient campsite spanning across approximately 200 square meters.

According to Lauren Davis, the Israel Antiquities Authority excavation director, the campsite "was used by the desert nomads since prehistoric times."

She explained, "At the site we found burnt stones, flint and stone tools as well as pottery sherds, but the truly special find is this collection of ostrich eggs. Although the nomads did not build permanent structures at this site, the finds allow us to feel their presence in the desert."

Sand dune complications

The excavation in the Nitzana dunes. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) The excavation in the Nitzana dunes. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

It was easy to lose site of these ancient campsites, as the sand dunes quickly covered them up and hid them below. They were only rediscovered with the shifting of the sand over the course of thousands of years, bringing them to the surface once more.

According to Davis, this has allowed for the "exceptional preservation of the eggs" which has allowed the researchers "a glimpse into the lives of the nomads who roamed the desert in ancient times."

Ostriches were quite common in the area and the time and dating back far beyond that, though they went extinct in the wild in the 19th century. This is not the first discovery of their eggs in the wild; in fact, it has happened several times before, offering archaeologists rare glimpses into the lives of these fascinating creatures so long ago.

What were ostrich eggs used for?

"We find ostrich eggs in archaeological sites in funerary contexts, and as luxury items and water-canteens," said Dr. Amir Gorzalczany from the IAA, who has researched the subject in detail. "Naturally, they were used as a source of food: one ostrich egg has the nutritional value of about 25 normal chicken eggs!"

Ostrich eggs were also used in ceremonies of this sort or another, evident by some of those discovered having been decorated and the like. "It is interesting, that whilst ostrich eggs are not uncommon in excavations, the bones of the large bird are not found," explained Dr. Gorzalczany. "This may indicate that in the ancient world, people avoided tackling the ostrich and were content with collecting their eggs."

Since these particular eight eggs were found together next to a fire pit, it is clear that they did not end up there naturally, but rather were intentionally collected and brought to the spot. One of them was actually inside the fire pit itself.

"After the excavation we will reconstruct the eggs, just like a puzzle," Davis said. "The whole egg may tell us the species, and exactly what they were used for. As far as I’m concerned, every eggshell is worth its weight in gold!"

The finds, according to IAA director Eli Escuzido, will be transferred from the excavation "to the new analytical laboratory in the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel, where they will undergo further observation and research."

The relics were discovered during an IAA excavation initiated by the Jewish National Fund and the Ramat Negev Regional Council, undertaken before the development of an agricultural area for Moshav Be’er Milka.



Tags Negev israel archeology animals archeology eggs ancient history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by