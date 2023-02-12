The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient stone tools improve scientists' understanding of early hominins -study

Oldowan tools were used to process many foods, including ancient hippopotamuses, at least 600,000 years earlier than previously thought.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 06:16

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 06:19
Fossil hippo skeleton and associated Oldowan artifacts at the Nyayanga site in July 2016 (photo credit: TW PLUMMER/HOMA PENINSULA PALEOANTHROPOLOGY PROJECT)
Fossil hippo skeleton and associated Oldowan artifacts at the Nyayanga site in July 2016
(photo credit: TW PLUMMER/HOMA PENINSULA PALEOANTHROPOLOGY PROJECT)

Researchers found that Oldowan technology - the earliest known stone tool industry - was older and more widespread than previously thought.

Their findings were published on Thursday in a peer-reviewed study in the journal Science.

The team found Oldowan tools that they believe were used to process many foods, including ancient hippopotamuses, at least 600,000 years earlier than previously thought.

Though it is currently unknown which genera of hominin used these tools, the researchers found Paranthropus fossils at the same site at which they uncovered the tools. These are the first such fossils identified in southwestern Kenya.

The tools appear basic and crude; however, they are thought to be the first widespread and long-lasting technology.

Nyayanga site being excavated in July 2016 (credit: JS OLIVER/HOMA PENINSULA PALEOANTHROPOLOGY PROJECT)Nyayanga site being excavated in July 2016 (credit: JS OLIVER/HOMA PENINSULA PALEOANTHROPOLOGY PROJECT)

Oldowan is frequently attributed to the Homo genus but multiple species of hominin may have made and/or used these tools. Scientists' understanding of Oldowan's emergence, use and distribution is limited by a lack of sites.

"Although the Oldowan is often attributed to the genus Homo, multiple hominin taxa overlapped temporally and geographically with these early tools, and it is possible that other genera, such as Paranthropus, made and/or used them," the study noted.

The researchers in the new study, however, led by Thomas Plummer of Queens College, found fossilized bones at the site in Nyayanga, Kenya with damage indicating the tools were used to butcher large animals, such as hippopotamids and bovids. Additionally, wear on the tools indicates that they may have been used to process plant materials.

Discovery expands range of ancient tools

Furthermore, while the researchers did not find Homo remains at the site, they found two molars belonging to Paranthropus, suggesting that they used and may have made Oldowan tools.

“The assumption among researchers has long been that only the genus Homo, to which humans belong, was capable of making stone tools,” said senior study author and Peter Buck Chair of Human Origins at the National Museum of Natural History Rick Potts. “But finding Paranthropus alongside these stone tools opens up a fascinating whodunnit.”

The tools were found over 800 miles from what were previously thought to have been the oldest Oldowan stone tools - 2.6-million-year-old tools found in Ethiopia.

"In this study, we report 3.032–2.595 Ma deposits at Nyayanga, Kenya, that expand the geographic range of the earliest Oldowan by more than 1300 km and the range of Paranthropus by approximately 230 km to southwestern Kenya," the researchers noted.

The findings show how stone technology allowed early hominins to adapt to different environments and eventually evolve into humans.



Tags archaeology history technology fossil ancient history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by