Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

Darius the Great is the father of King Ahasuerus, also known as the biblical Achashverosh from the story of Purim • Discovery was made by international media advisor to Israeli President Isaac Herzog

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 09:59

Updated: MARCH 1, 2023 10:23
The Darius inscription. (photo credit: SHAI HALEVI / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
An inscription bearing the name of the Persian king Darius the Great was discovered in the Tel Lachish National Park in the first discovery of an inscription bearing the king's name anywhere in Israel.

The discovery was made by Eylon Levy, the international media advisor to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Levy reportedly chanced on a 2,500-year-old potsherd with the inscribed letters of the ancient king and reported it to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The king's name on the inscription, Darius the Great, is the father of King Ahasuerus, also known as the biblical Achashverosh from the story of Purim and the Book of Esther.

“When I picked up the ostracon and saw the inscription, my hands shook. I looked left and right for the cameras because I was sure someone was playing an elaborate prank on me," said Levy.

Analysis of the discovery

The discovery was analyzed by Saar Ganor of the Israel Antiquities Authority and Dr. Haggai Misgav of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and they both confirmed that the artifact dated to the Persian royal administration at Lachish in the Achaemenid period, at the turn of the fifth century BCE.

The inscription reads “Year 24 of Darius,” which dates back to 498 BCE. The king's reign began in 522 BCE and ended in 486 BCE.

Eli Escuzido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, stated that "it's amazing that visitors to the site come across such a rare inscription 'reviving' the Persian King Darius known to us from the sources! His son King Ahasuerus could never have imagined that we would find evidence of his father in Israel 2,500 years after the dramatic events in his royal court!”



