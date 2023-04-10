The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists make new discoveries in ancient undersea city of sin

The Roman town of Baia was the great luxury resort of the ancient world and has been dubbed by many as the "Las Vegas of the Roman Empire." But then it sunk beneath the Gulf of Naples.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 11:29
Submerged remains of Roman Emperor Claudius' nymphaeum in the ancient luxury resort town of Baia. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Submerged remains of Roman Emperor Claudius' nymphaeum in the ancient luxury resort town of Baia.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Archaeologists have made new discoveries in the luxury villas in an ancient Roman town mired with sin and vice that has sunken underwater.

The Roman town of Baia was the great luxury resort of the ancient world and has been dubbed by many as the "Las Vegas of the Roman Empire." 

Now, the one-time center for leisure, scandal and decadence is naught but a pile of ruins sunken beneath the Gulf of Naples.

What was the luxury Roman resort town of Baia and what did the archaeologists find?

First gaining notoriety in ancient times due to mineral waters and mild climate, Baia was considered to be one of, if not the undisputed resort of choice for the upper echelons of Roman society. Back then it was known as the Phlegraean Fields, named such after the nearby calderas.

In particular, it saw its heydey during the later days of the Roman Republic, but it remained a popular resort throughout the Roman Empire and beyond. Many prominent Roman figures frequented it, including Pompey the Great, Gaius Marius, Marcus Tullius Cicero and Roman Emperor Septimus Severus. Other prominent Romans owned villas here, including Julius Ceaser and emperors Nero and Hadrian.

An artistic illustration of the ruins of the ancient Roman luxury resort town of Baia. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) An artistic illustration of the ruins of the ancient Roman luxury resort town of Baia. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The town was also rich in scandal, with visitors supposedly engaging in hedonistic debauchery during their stay in Baia, with Latin poet Sextus Propertius dubbing it a "den of licentiousness and vice" and Seneca the Younger calling it a "vortex of luxury" and "harbor of vice."

However, the town would eventually suffer its downfall. First, it was sacked by Germanic tribes, then again in the 8th century CE by the Muslims. 

But the town's ultimate downfall turned out to be quite literal – in the sense that it fell down underwater. This was due to the nearby calderas and overall volcanic region, which saw the land dropped below sea level due to bradyseismic activity.

However, over the years there has been significant underwater archaeological research on the town. 

The latest research, conducted by the staff of the Campi Flegrei Archaeological Park in the Baths of Lacus, managed to discover marble inlay floors in a sunken villa, as well as a marble column.

The column particularly stands out as it is believed to have been made of Portasanta marble. This colorful material, known to the Romans as marmor chium, was mined exclusively on the Greek Island of Chios and was widely sought after as one of the most desirable and expensive marbles in the ancient world. 

Portasanta marble was also used for some of the floorings and was used to provide color to the slabs that helped make up the floor of this once-luxurious resort home.



Tags italy archaeology history Rome romans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Julia Wendel is definitely not Madeleine McCann - DNA tests

Madeleine McCann
3

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by