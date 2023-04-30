The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Peruvian gas workers accidentally stumble upon 600-year-old tomb

The workers stumbled on 1,700 archaeological remains including mummies, textiles and ceramics.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 16:09
Skeletal remains of a 3-year-old infant and offerings that formed a funeral bundle with an approximate age of 1000 years found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas are pictured in Lima, Peru, April 26, 2023. (photo credit: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA/REUTERS)
Skeletal remains of a 3-year-old infant and offerings that formed a funeral bundle with an approximate age of 1000 years found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas are pictured in Lima, Peru, April 26, 2023.
(photo credit: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA/REUTERS)

Peruvian archaeologist Cecilia Camargo isn't your usual tomb-finder hunting for lost ruins: she works for the local gas firm.

While installing gas pipes under roads and buildings, gas distributor Calidda has unearthed some 1,700 archaeological remains, including mummies, textiles and ceramics dating back hundreds or thousands of years.

A person handles skeletal remains of a 3-year-old infant and offerings that formed a funeral bundle with an approximate age of 1000 years found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas in Lima, Peru April 26, 2023. (credit: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA/REUTERS)A person handles skeletal remains of a 3-year-old infant and offerings that formed a funeral bundle with an approximate age of 1000 years found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas in Lima, Peru April 26, 2023. (credit: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA/REUTERS)

On Wednesday, the firm unearthed a 600-year-old funeral bundle with the remains of an ancient settler, found during excavations in a neighborhood of capital Lima.

The cloth-covered bundle - which archaeologists separated with fine tweezers - dates back to the pre-Hispanic Chancay culture that developed in Peru's central coastal region some 800 years ago, said Camargo, who looks after Calidda's warehouse of cultural remains.

600-year-old loom found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas is pictured in Lima, Peru, April 26, 2023 (credit: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA/REUTERS)600-year-old loom found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas is pictured in Lima, Peru, April 26, 2023 (credit: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA/REUTERS)

"By building out the gas distribution network, we have excavated almost all the streets of Lima," she told Reuters. "We are unearthing little by little the thousand-year history of the capital."

Finding ruins and remains in construction sites is common in Peru, home to dozens of pre-Hispanic cultures along the coast and in the Andes. Metropolitan Lima, with some 10 million inhabitants, has some 400 'huacas' or archaeological ruins.

Camargo said that in almost a decade of work, the firm has uncovered multiple ancient burial sites and other archaeological finds, including a rare and little studied example of a 2,000-year-old ceramic with a style called "white on red."

Archaeologists work on a 600-year-old funerary bundle with the remains of a mummy found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas in Lima, Peru, April 26, 2023. (credit: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA/REUTERS)Archaeologists work on a 600-year-old funerary bundle with the remains of a mummy found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas in Lima, Peru, April 26, 2023. (credit: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA/REUTERS)

"Around 1,700 times our archaeologists have had to stop the work to recover archaeological evidence," she said. "And we are finding things every day, under the roads, sidewalks and homes."

Archaeological discoveries in Peru

The most important archaeological regions in Peru are the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu in mountain forest near Cusco, and the mysterious Nazca lines, drawn in a coastal desert more than 1,500 years ago, in the Ica region.



