Jerusalem Post Archaeology

60 arrests made in international art trafficking crackdown

11,049 objects were recovered as part of operation 'Pandora VII'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 5, 2023 00:31
A view of several religious icons that were among the stolen artefacts that were recovered during a crackdown on international art trafficking, at an unknown location, in Greece, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, 2023 (photo credit: Courtesy of Europol/Handout via REUTERS )
(photo credit: Courtesy of Europol/Handout via REUTERS )

15 INTERPOL countries united efforts in operation ‘Pandora VII’ to crack down on art trafficking, which led to 60 arrests. 130 investigations are still on-going, so the number of arrests is expected to rise.

11,049 items were recovered during Pandora VII.

A view of ancient coins among the stolen artefacts that were recovered during a crackdown on international art trafficking, at an unknown location, in Romania, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, 2023 (credit: Courtesy of Europol/Handout via REUTERS )A view of ancient coins among the stolen artefacts that were recovered during a crackdown on international art trafficking, at an unknown location, in Romania, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, 2023 (credit: Courtesy of Europol/Handout via REUTERS )

The work that went into Pandora VII

The operation, which was announced only recently, was carried out in phases. The first, known as the operational phase, ran between from September 13-24, 2022. During this phase, coordinated efforts were made including checks being carried out online, in airports, ports, border crossings, auction houses, museums and even private homes.

Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden all coordinated during this operation.

A view of a stolen artefact that was recovered during a crackdown on international art trafficking, in the trunk of a vehicle at an unknown location, in Spain, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, 2023. (credit: Courtesy of Europol/Handout via REUTERS )A view of a stolen artefact that was recovered during a crackdown on international art trafficking, in the trunk of a vehicle at an unknown location, in Spain, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, 2023. (credit: Courtesy of Europol/Handout via REUTERS )

The countries communicated through an I-24/7 secure communication system and ran their finds through the ID-Art app.

In May and October of 2022, cyber patrols were able to reclaim 4,017 stolen goods with over 8,495 checks having been conducted.

A view of a marble bust believed to represent Salonia Matidia, niece of Roman emperor Trajan, which was among the stolen artefacts that were recovered during a crackdown on international art trafficking, at an unknown location, in Spain, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, (credit: Courtesy of Europol/Handout via REUTERS )A view of a marble bust believed to represent Salonia Matidia, niece of Roman emperor Trajan, which was among the stolen artefacts that were recovered during a crackdown on international art trafficking, at an unknown location, in Spain, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, (credit: Courtesy of Europol/Handout via REUTERS )

What items were recovered?

Seventy-seven stolen ancient Italian books were seized from an online market by the Italian Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage. The books had been stolen from the archives of a monastery.

The Civil Guard in Spain were able to recover a Roman marble bust of a woman. The statue is thought to depict Salonia Matidia, the niece of the Roman emperor Trajan.

The Polish Police Service seized 3073 ancient coins from online marketplaces. Romanian police were able to recover an additional 117 Dacian and Roman coins which had been stolen from an archaeological site.

Portuguese authorities were able to locate and recover religious artifacts, including 42 sculptures, that had been stolen from churches over 20 years ago. The Hellenic Police added to this by obtaining an additional 41 pieces of stolen religious and liturgical objects in a house search in Greece.

In a post office in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 archaeological artifacts including jewellery were found.



