The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Sunken WWII US warship uncovered by archaeologists in Japanese waters

84 US sailors had lost their lives during the battle, which the father of one of the Lost 52 Project archaeologists had witnessed first-hand

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2023 12:53
The SS Montevideo Maru. (photo credit: GetArchive)
The SS Montevideo Maru.
(photo credit: GetArchive)

The US Destroyer Warship USS Mannert L. Abele, which was sunken by a Japanese kamikaze bomb in April of 1945, was discovered by archaeologists in Japanese waters this week, according to a Thursday statement by the US Navy.

The ship was found by Naval History and Heritage Command’s (NHHC) Underwater Archaeology Branch in cooperation with the Lost 52 Project. 

84 US sailors had lost their lives during the battle, which the father of one of the Lost 52 Project archaeologists had witnessed first-hand, the Lost 52 Project said on their website.

“My father came close to the same fate of the crew of the Abele just days earlier. This was a very emotive discovery for me. Connecting me to my father,” said Tim Taylor, on the Lost 52 Project's website. 

The Mannert L. Abele’s place in naval history

The ship was the first US vessel to have been taken down by a human-guided kamikaze bomb. It was sunk 75 miles from the northern coast of Okinawa.  

USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B. Roberts (credit: GetArchive) USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B. Roberts (credit: GetArchive)

Witnesses to the event said that it looked like the ship had split in two and had been lost within three minutes of the battle, according to Lost 52 Project. 

The Mannert L. Abele had engaged with multiple enemy aircrafts and successfully downed one of them. The downed aircraft crashed into the ship, shortly after it exploded from a Yokosuka MXY-7 Ohka "Cherry Blossom" rocket-powered human-guided bomb.

Mannert L. Abele is the final resting place for 84 American Sailors who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country,” said NHHC Director Samuel J. Cox, retired US Navy rear admiral. “My deepest thanks and congratulations to Tim Taylor and his team for discovering this wreck site. Its discovery allows some closure to the families of those lost, and provides us all another opportunity to remember and honor them.”



Tags United States archaeology Japan history world war ii US Navy Navy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by