The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

6 million-year-old 'elephant graveyard' unearthed in Florida

The paleontologists uncovered the full skeletons of at least one adult and seven infant gomphotheres.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 23:44
Suggested reconstruction of elephant hunting by using close-range thrusting spears. (photo credit: DRAWING BY DANA AKERFELD. COURTESY OF PROF. RAN BARKAI)
Suggested reconstruction of elephant hunting by using close-range thrusting spears.
(photo credit: DRAWING BY DANA AKERFELD. COURTESY OF PROF. RAN BARKAI)

Paleontologists discovered an elephant graveyard from 5.5 million years ago in Florida, according to press reports from June 1. 

The graveyard is filled with bones belonging to gomphotheres, an extinct ancestor of the modern-day elephant. 

The paleontologists uncovered the full skeletons of at least one adult and seven infant gomphotheres. The adult measured 2.4 meters tall, while the head and tusks had an estimated length of 2.7 meters. 

"Not only were the bones much larger than any of the other individuals that we've seen, but they were actually in place as if the animal had just laid down and died," said Jonathan Bloch, a curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Florida Museum of Natural History, according to livescience.com.

How were the remains found?

The excavation efforts began in 2022 after a volunteer had located a particularly large gomphothere's bone at the Gainesville site. The archaeological site had already proved fruitful in previous excavations.

The elephant tusk found near kibbutz Revadim, Israel's South in August 2022 (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) The elephant tusk found near kibbutz Revadim, Israel's South in August 2022 (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

"I started coming upon one after another of toe and ankle bones," said Dean Warner, the volunteer who found the bone, in a statement. "As I continued to dig, what turned out to be the ulna and radius [long arm bones] started to be uncovered."

"It was very exciting because this gave us an opportunity to not only see what an adult [gomphothere] would have looked like, but also to very carefully document each and every bone in its skeleton," said Bloch. "That's exciting from a scientific perspective if you're trying to understand the anatomy of these animals and something about their biology and evolution."

While the bodies were located close together, the scientists believe that they died hundreds of years apart. The researchers believe that the adult had died from drowning at the location, while the infants had died at other locations and the water transported the bodies.



Tags United States archaeology history elephants Florida
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by