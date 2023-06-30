The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ancient Greek altar unearthed at archaeological site in Sicily

A more than 2000-year-old ancient Greek altar was found in the archaeological site of Segesta in Sicily.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 19:44
Ancient Greek altar unearthed at Sicily's archaeological site of Segesta. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ancient Greek altar unearthed at Sicily's archaeological site of Segesta.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

An ancient Greek altar for family worship dating back more than 2,000 years has been found in the archaeological site of Segesta on the Italian island of Sicily, local authorities said on Friday.

Sicily's regional government said the altar was probably in use at the height of Hellenic cultural influence, just before the rise of the Roman empire in the first century before Christ (BC).

It had been buried for centuries by a few centimeters of earth and vegetation in the area of ​​the Southern Acropolis at the Segesta site, which is in the western part of the island.

Ancient Greek altar unearthed at Sicily's archaeological site of Segesta. (credit: REUTERS) Ancient Greek altar unearthed at Sicily's archaeological site of Segesta. (credit: REUTERS)

"The Segesta site never ceases to amaze us," said Sicily's regional culture minister Francesco Paolo Scarpinato.

"Excavations continue to bring to light... pieces that add new perspectives and interpretations to a site where multiple civilizations are stratified," he said in a statement.

Other relics found

Segesta, renowned for its 5th-century-BC temple, was an ancient Greek city nestled between mountains.

Ancient Greek altar unearthed at Sicily's archaeological site of Segesta. (credit: REUTERS) Ancient Greek altar unearthed at Sicily's archaeological site of Segesta. (credit: REUTERS)

Apart from the altar, archaeologists also dug out a similar-shaped relic that they believe may have been a support for a sculpture. Both finds are perfectly preserved, the regional government said.



