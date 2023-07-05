The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Stone head, thought to be from Roman Emperor Caligula’s ship, found in Italian lake

Large ships constructed by Caligula were extracted from the lake in the 1930's but were destroyed during World War II.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2023 06:21
One of the ships found in Lake Nemi. (photo credit: Bilderwoche 1929/Wikimedia Commons)
One of the ships found in Lake Nemi.
(photo credit: Bilderwoche 1929/Wikimedia Commons)

A stone head was found in Lake Nemi in Italy by municipal workers trying to clean the lakebed, according to media reports from June 26. Experts believe that the head may have fallen from one of Roman Emperor Caligula’s ships.

While archaeologists have not yet fully investigated the head, the general consensus is that it likely came from the 1st century AD.

Attempts to search the lake

The existence of archaeological treasures in the water was something previously known to both locals and officials. Shipwrecks in the lake had been investigated in 1446 by Cardinal Prospero Colonna and Leon Battista Alberti, according to Heritage Daily. However, equipment at the time was not advanced enough to reach the depths needed (18.3 meters.) 

One of the ships found in Lake Nemi. (credit: livejournal.com/Wikimedia Commons) One of the ships found in Lake Nemi. (credit: livejournal.com/Wikimedia Commons)

Additionally, in 1927, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini attempted to have the lake drained so that he could see the shipwrecks, however mud eruptions and subsidence prevented recovery until 1932.

Prima nave, a 70-meter-long ship from the Roman empire, was the first to be recovered from the lake. The ship was found to have been protected by paint and tarred wool on the topside timbers and was decorated by marble, mosaics, and gilded copper roof tiles.

Roman historian Suetonius described the ship as having "ten banks of oars, with sterns set with gems, particolored sails, huge spacious baths, colonnades, and banquet-halls, and even a great variety of vines and fruit trees; that on board of them he might recline at table from an early hour, and coast along the shores of Campania amid songs and choruses," according to the Encyclopaedia Romana by James Grout.

The seconda nave was recovered later and was damaged during the extended attempts to drain the lake. In 1939, the two ships were presented to the public in a specially-built gallery at the Museo delle Navi Romane.

The ships were later destroyed during World War II when the museum they were stored in was hit by a bombing.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by