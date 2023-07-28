The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Excavation for new luxury hotel reveals ancient Roman theater

Nero's Theater was only known from ancient Roman texts, but was never located.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2023 15:17
The ancient theater of Nero was only known from ancient texts (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The ancient theater of Nero was only known from ancient texts
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In Rome, construction for a new Four Seasons hotel near the Vatican revealed an ancient theater whose location was previously unknown to archaeologists.

Nero’s Theatre was found during excavations close to St Peter's Square.

This legendary theater was built by Emperor Nero, who was in power from 54-64 AD and was only known from ancient texts, not from archaeological findings. Now, that has changed.

Theatrum Neronis has been mentioned in several ancient Roman sources though it has never been found. Archaeologists in Rome have hailed this discovery as crucial, giving life to ancient texts.

Ancient theater facilities had similar amenities to those of today

Excavations found a semi-circle-shaped seating area complete with columns and intricate gold decorations. Several rooms were found and were believed to be what performers would now call "backstage" - where costumes and settings were stored.

Excavations for a new Four Seasons hotel in Rome uncovered an ancient theater. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Excavations for a new Four Seasons hotel in Rome uncovered an ancient theater. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The discovery was made during excavations under Palazzo della Rovere's walled garden. This project began in 2020 as officials planned to renovate the frescoed Renaissance building.

Other artifacts found included a series of precious first-century AD pieces such as a two-faced Roman head of Janus, rare examples of 10th-century glass-colored goblets, and Middle Age-era pieces such as a crucifix and rosary beads.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by