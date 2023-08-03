The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Youth leader uncovers ancient 'magic mirror' in northern Israel

Magic mirrors were used to protect against the Evil Eye in ancient times.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 09:26
Youth leader Aviv Weizman holding the magic mirror plaque she discovered at Usha (photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Youth leader Aviv Weizman holding the magic mirror plaque she discovered at Usha
(photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

A 1,500-year-old "magic mirror" from the Byzantine period was discovered by a 17-year-old Israeli taking part in a Young Leaders' Survival Course at the Usha archaeological site in northern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday.

Aviv Weizman, the youth leader who found the mirror, was taking part in a 90-km survival trek from Mount Meron to Mount Hermon as part of the Education Ministry's Shelah Young Leaders' Survival Course. During the trek, the young leaders participate in archaeological digs at sites located around the country.

While taking part in a dig directed by the Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Hanaa Abu Uqsa Abud at Usha, a site near Kiryat Ata, Weizman spotted an unusual pottery shard sticking out of the ground between the walls of a building.

Weizman showed the sherd to Dr. Einat Ambar-Armon, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority Northern Education Center, who identified it as the plaque of a "magic mirror."

What is a magic mirror?

“The fragment is part of a 'magical mirror' from the Byzantine period, the 4th–6th centuries CE," explained Navit Popovitch, Israel Antiquities Authority curator of the classical Periods. "A glass mirror, for protection against the Evil Eye, was placed in the middle of the plaque: The idea was that the evil spirit, such as a demon, who looked in the mirror, would see his own reflection, and this would protect the owner of the mirror. Similar mirror plaques have been found in the past as funerary gifts in tombs, in order to protect the deceased in their journey to the world to come.”

Dr. Einat Ambar-Armon explains what the ''magic mirror'' is to Aviv Weizman, who found the mirror. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Dr. Einat Ambar-Armon explains what the ''magic mirror'' is to Aviv Weizman, who found the mirror. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

“The participation of the pupils in the archaeological excavations deepens their feeling of belonging to the country and its heritage,” said Eli Shayish, director of the Education Ministry's Shelah and Land of Israel Studies.

“During the week-long trek, the young leaders discovered additional finds, including pottery jars, coins, decorated stone fragments, and even a water aqueduct," Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, added. "History, usually taught in the classroom, comes to life from the ground. A pupil who uncovers a find in the course of an excavation will never forget the experience. There is no better way to connect the youth to the country and the heritage.”

Saar Ganor, coordinator of the project on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, explained that “this find embellishes the two-way contribution of the cooperation between the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Education Ministry's Shelah Project: At the same time, uncovering the country’s past, and also providing the youth with a personal empowering experience, connecting them to their roots.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by