Discovery of mutilated corpses under Goering's home in Nazi HQ in Poland, prompts investigation

The discovery of five mutilated corpses under Herman Goering's house at a Nazi headquarters in Poland has prompted an investigation into the identity of the corpses, German media reported on Monday.

Located in the wooded moorland of northern Poland, then southern Prussia, lies a Nazi headquarters made famous by the 2008 film Valkyrie, the Wolf's Lair (Wolfsschanze).

The base was one of the main headquarters for the German military and government during the Second World War; as a result, the compound contained homes for all of the high-ranking German leadership.

It was here that local hobby archaeologists uncovered the remains of five people of various ages, including a newborn, buried under the floorboards of Herman Goering's residence in the Wolf's Lair. Herman Goring and Martin Bormann visit the destroyed barracks in the Führer's headquarters ''Wolf's Lair'' near Rastenburg, East Prussia, July 1944 (credit: GERMAN FEDERAL ARCHIVE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The discovery

Three adults were discovered, one of which was elderly, a teenager, and a baby.

The bodies were found beneath some pipes under the floorboards of Goering's house, naked, without clothing or jewelry.

Archaeologist Okatvian Bartoszewski, whose team led the excavation, the bodies must have been buried after the house had already been built, told Der Spiegel, "Those who laid the pipes should have discovered the human remains."

All of the bodies were found without hands or feet, although the archaeologists caution that these "delicate" bones may have simply decomposed, although there is also the possibility they were amputated before death.

Following their discovery, the team called the police, who confirmed that the bodies were not connected to a recent crime.

Hitler spent more time at Wolf's Lair during the Second World War than at any other location, totaling more than 800 days.