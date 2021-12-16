The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Authorities believe looted Bar Kochba artifacts were Roman army spoils

Among the findings are typical Roman cult artifacts decorated with figures and pagan symbols, which prove that they were likely the original property of Roman soldiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 01:29
Bar-Kochba era artifacts seized by police on December 8th. (photo credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Bar-Kochba era artifacts seized by police on December 8th.
(photo credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Israel Antiquities Authority investigators suspect that the archaeological finds found by Lev HaBira police last week are actually spoils of war seized from Roman soldiers by Bar Kokhba rebels. Detectives found scores of artifacts from the Roman and Byzantine eras in a car last Wednesday. They took the suspects in for questioning and transferred the items to the Antiquities Authority's Antiquities Robbery Prevention Unit. After further inspection, the items were identified as spoils seized by Bar Kokhba rebels.
Among the findings are typical Roman cult artifacts decorated with figures and pagan symbols, which prove that they did not belong to the Jewish rebels, as Jews considered such symbols and patterns to be akin to idol worship.
Among the ancient artifacts discovered are two ornate 2,000-year-old bronze censers that were used to burn ritual incense, as well as a bronze wine jug bearing a classic motif of a Roman banquet guest holding a jug of wine, an ornate stone tripod bowl, Roman clay lamps, and hundreds of coins dating from the Late Roman period (second-third centuries CE). The artifacts were remarkably well-preserved, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.
“We believe that the finds that were recently recovered in Jerusalem were taken from this site.” Amir Ganor, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority Robbery Prevention Unit, said. “I would like to commend the actions of the detectives from Lev HaBira police station in Jerusalem, whose vigilance led to the finds’ recovery and the success of the investigation, thus thwarting the attempted sale of unique antiquities in this instance,” Ganor continued.
“These ancient finds embody the country’s history, but for robbers and dealers they are merely a commodity, sold to the highest bidder for pure greed,” said Eli Eskozido, the director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “It is tremendously important to prevent any attempts to deal in illegal antiquities, to recover valuable finds and to return them to the public and the State.”
Bark Kokhba-era ornamental bronze censers used for burning incense seized by antiquity authorities on December 8th. (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Bark Kokhba-era ornamental bronze censers used for burning incense seized by antiquity authorities on December 8th. (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The three suspected thieves were arrested and a criminal investigation has begun. The Robbery Prevention Unit believes that the ancient items were taken from a hiding complex dating from the Bar Kokhba Revolt that has been under surveillance in recent months and that the suspects brought the artifacts to Jerusalem with the aim of selling them to an antiquities dealer.


Tags archaeology jerusalem archaeology antiquities Israel Antiquities Authority romans Biblical archaeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by