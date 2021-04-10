Could this stone slab be the oldest known map of Europe?

The Saint-Bélec slab, believed to date back to as early as 1900 BC, is hypothesized by researchers to have been the oldest 3D map of Europe, according to a report published earlier this week by BBC News. "This is probably the oldest map of a territory that has been identified," Dr. Clément Nicolas, one of the authors of the study, told the BBC. "There are several such maps carved in stone all over the world. Generally, they are just interpretations." Nicolas was able to make this discovery by using high-resolution 3D surveying techniques.First discovered around 120 years ago and roughly between 5 to 6ft, archeologists conclude that the carves and markings on the stone are of an area located in western Brittany. This hypothesis lead them to believe that the stone is actually a map of a European area.More research concluded that the markings reflect the River Odet valley, where geo-location revealed that the stone has an 80% resemblance to an 18 mile-long stretch of the river.The man who originally discovered the stone, Paul du Chatellier, studied what some scholars thought were "shapeless human representation," according to a report published by Science Alert. The report also states that du Chatellier "reserved the slab in his private collection, before it was sold by his children to the French Museum of National Archaeology." There, it was put into isolation for several decades, only to be rediscovered a few years ago.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Researchers are still uncertain as to what the other carvings on the stone represent, but hypothesize that they reflect other unknown settlements dating back to the Bronze Age.